ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

MPD: Woman injured in shooting on Woodley Square

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. Officers and fire medics were called around 3:00 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
alabamanews.net

MPD: One injured in Sunday shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman. Officers responded to a local hospital around 2:14 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a person showed up with a gunshot wound. Officers later determined that the shooting occurred in the area of Ridgecrest Street and Stuart Street. The...
WSFA

3rd suspect in Prattville daycare abuse case pleads guilty

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The third suspect in a Prattville daycare child abuse case has pleaded guilty. According to court records, Susan Baker pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse and five counts of failure to report child abuse. The case surrounded the physical abuse of seven children, ranging...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Montgomery police investigate two shootings Friday night

Montgomery police are investigating two shootings Friday night that injured three people. The first happened around 10:55 p.m. in the 4700 block of Aaron Street. Officers and fire medics were called to the location on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man accused of driving under the influence in deadly Prattville wreck

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man police say is responsible for a deadly wreck in Prattville last month is now facing charges. The wreck happened on Jan. 4. According to a deposition filed this week, police say Cody Allen McLaren, 32, was driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance on Cobbs Ford Road that night. Police say he went through the intersection of E. Main Street and McQueen Smith Road, where he collided with another vehicle.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday

There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

OPD: Opelika man arrested for attempted murder

Opelika police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder in a shooting incident that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers responded just before 1:00 a.m. to the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Once they arrived, they found a male...
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Illegal drugs and firearms seized at Opelika store, 11 arrested

Opelika police say 11 people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a neighborhood market in Opelika. Officials say around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, OPD and the Lee County SWAT team performed the search at the store in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. During the...
OPELIKA, AL
alreporter.com

Another incarcerated individual has died in state custody

Yet another incarcerated individual has died in state custody this month after being found in distress by correctional staff, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Christopher Shannon Fulmer, a 44-year-old incarcerated man at Elmore Correctional Facility, was found on Tuesday “in physical distress” while in his...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Autauga County Sheriff: Traffic Stop leads to Drug Charges

Our units have been working hard today! On today, February 3, 2023, in the 11 o’clock hour, one of our deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to it not displaying a tag. The driver and passenger were identified after being ran through databases. Upon approaching the...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested

Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon. The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery. MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Man shot and killed on Montgomery’s Kiwanis Street

Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting Wednesday morning that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been shot. Upon their arrival, they found an unidentified adult male...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville

Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County

Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WSFA

ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy