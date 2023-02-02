Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
This Robot Uses Tape Measures Like Spider-Man Uses Webs
It’s scientifically impossible to use a tape measure to just measure something. It’s the workshop tool of 1,000 other useless uses, including lightsabers, or seeing how far it can extend before the tape collapses. Researchers at Stanford University have found yet another use for the tape measure: as a way for robots to navigate rough terrain by taking advantage of the terrain itself.
MotorTrend Magazine
Is It a 4.8L or a 5.3L Engine? How to Tell the Difference
HOT ROD editors got a lot of questions about the article "Big Bang Theory" that Richard Holdener wrote about turbocharging what he thought was a GM truck 5.3L V-8. The engine made 1,203 hp at 26.8 pounds of boost, and turned out to be a 4.8L. Obviously, boost will help make up for a lack of displacement, but if you're scouring a junkyard searching for a cheap way to make 400 hp, a low-mileage 5.3L will get you there a lot easier than a 4.8L will.
Gizmodo
How to Make Zoom Better Using Its Best Apps
We’re all now a lot more familiar with Zoom than we were, say, before a certain global pandemic forced large numbers of us to work from home and keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues over video chat. In fact, Zoom is now so big that there are all kinds of add-ons and extra extensions you can add on top of it—whether you’re looking to entertain the kids or keep your work meetings on schedule.
Gizmodo
This Handheld Can Put on Joystick Pants When Retro Gaming Goes 3D
There’s a newish challenge when it comes to designing Game Boy-style handhelds capable of playing retro games, because consoles like the original Sony PlayStation and Sega Dreamcast are now considered ‘retro’ too, requiring these devices to find room for a pair of analog joysticks to accommodate 3D games. The GKD Mini Plus’ solution is to make those joysticks optional through a removable accessory, but I think the handheld is better without it.
An ultra-luxury RV maker has released its cheapest travel trailer yet
The new Heritage is cheaper than Bowlus' most expensive $310,000 RV. However, the ability to go off-grid for 1.5 weeks will come at an extra cost.
Truth About Cars
Ferrari Roma Tumbles Down Elevator Shaft at California Dealer
We’re guessing a trip to the dealership for service is a routine affair for most people, but sometimes things go sideways. There are all sorts of stories of cars being dropped off lifts and about dealer employees taking nice cars for joyrides. One thing we haven’t seen, at least until now, is a car falling down an elevator shaft. Oh, and this car happens to be a Ferrari Roma, which can cost more than $300,000 in some cases.
Gizmodo
New ChatGPT Interface Is Allegedly Popping Up on Bing
Microsoft’s Bing is introducing ChatGPT and GPT 4.0 to its search tool in the upcoming weeks, and screenshots of the what could be the new interface have surfaced on social media. The screenshots show a search box telling the user “Ask me anything…” which then provides an automated response,...
Comments / 0