lifeisanenigma....?
3d ago
I wonder if there's any murders that are unsolved that he is responsible for. he sounds like he has been crazy for a long time
Reply(1)
14
Jan Kayhart
3d ago
I find it interesting that the police lost sight of the suspect twice doing the trip home. As for going south and trying to avoid the snow that's a smart move. I'm sure the knife is long gone. The police may never find it.
Reply(4)
5
Max'smommy
3d ago
I wish the media would just leave this alone until the next session of court.
Reply(4)
5
Comments / 20