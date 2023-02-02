ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

fox10phoenix.com

K9 officer nabs California man with meth in northern Arizona, CCSO says

A big drug bust in Flagstaff was made possible thanks to one powerful nose. A K9 team with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office discovered the drugs during a traffic stop. They tell us that Dex and his handler found several bags of meth weighing about 24 pounds. Now a California resident is facing several drug charges.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
KRON4 News

Two arrested after robbing individual with gun in Pleasanton

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in Antioch after robbing an individual of more than $1,000 in Pleasanton on Monday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. On Monday, the two suspects approached the victim in a Pleasanton neighborhood while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim gave the suspects more than $1,000, […]
PLEASANTON, CA
SFist

Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors

Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Helicopter video: Watch early morning CHP chase of stolen truck suspect

CASTRO VALLEY -- An alleged truck thief was captured early Friday after a CHP pursuit onto the streets of Oakland.Watch video of the chase According to the CHP, a truck suspect was discovered asleep inside the vehicle with its lights on around 1:42 a.m. on a Castro Valley street.As he slept, CHP officers snuck up the vehicle and placed a spike strip in front of it. Once awaken, the suspect started up the truck, fleeing over the spikes, puncturing his tires.  But he continue to flee, making his way to westbound 580 while driving on his rims.Eventually, the suspect made his way into Oakland where he abandoned the damaged truck in the 400 block of Vernon.With the CHP chopper overhead with its infrared camera engaged, the suspect was tracked on foot until he attempted to hide in some bushes.The chopper crew directed ground officers to the location where the suspect was taken into custody.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto Police: Scammers use trick to steal necklace from woman

PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for two suspects who apparently tricked a woman to steal her necklace Thursday morning.The victim told police that she just parked at the Walgreens at 4170 El Camino Real when a man and a woman in a white sedan pulled up next to her. Police said the woman, who was in the passenger seat, asked her for directions to the freeway. After the victim gave her directions, the woman then motioned the victim to get closer to her car and slipped a ring onto her finger as an apparent thank you.The...
PALO ALTO, CA
KQED

Her Murder Conviction was Overturned. ICE Still Wants to Deport Her.

Sandra Castañeda was convicted for a murder she didn’t commit and was sentenced to 40 years to life. She thought she was going to spend the rest of her life in prison. In 2018, she got hopeful news: California dismissed her sentence and ordered her release. But instead of finding freedom, she was immediately detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being released from prison.
CALIFORNIA STATE
