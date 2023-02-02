Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
K9 officer nabs California man with meth in northern Arizona, CCSO says
A big drug bust in Flagstaff was made possible thanks to one powerful nose. A K9 team with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office discovered the drugs during a traffic stop. They tell us that Dex and his handler found several bags of meth weighing about 24 pounds. Now a California resident is facing several drug charges.
San Francisco Jewish center members 'paralyzed with fear' when man enters, fires gun: video
A San Francisco man made anti-Israel comments and fired several blank rounds into a Jewish community center that was hosting a meeting.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's trash may be key in massacre probe
University of Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's Pennsylvania trash could be key evidence in the case against him, former investigator says.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KTVU FOX 2
Road rage results in machete attack on San Jose food delivery driver: VIDEO
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose DoorDash driver was attacked by a driver with a machete in a bizarre episode of road rage. Jerry Gonzales said he was making a delivery Monday night near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue when he was approached from behind by a driver flashing his brights.
Two arrested after robbing individual with gun in Pleasanton
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in Antioch after robbing an individual of more than $1,000 in Pleasanton on Monday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. On Monday, the two suspects approached the victim in a Pleasanton neighborhood while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim gave the suspects more than $1,000, […]
California man arrested in shooting of 15-year-old girl near high school, police say
Leon Arreguin, 36, was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday near Vallejo High School in California, authorities said.
iheart.com
California Doctor Riding Bike Hit By Car Then Stabbed To Death By Driver
A California doctor was killed while riding his bicycle on the Pacific Coast Highway on Wednesday (February 1) afternoon. A driver in a Lexus struck Dr. Michael Mammone, 58, from behind, sending him crashing to the ground. The driver, identified as Vanroy Evan Smith, then got out of his vehicle...
SFist
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors
Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Helicopter video: Watch early morning CHP chase of stolen truck suspect
CASTRO VALLEY -- An alleged truck thief was captured early Friday after a CHP pursuit onto the streets of Oakland.Watch video of the chase According to the CHP, a truck suspect was discovered asleep inside the vehicle with its lights on around 1:42 a.m. on a Castro Valley street.As he slept, CHP officers snuck up the vehicle and placed a spike strip in front of it. Once awaken, the suspect started up the truck, fleeing over the spikes, puncturing his tires. But he continue to flee, making his way to westbound 580 while driving on his rims.Eventually, the suspect made his way into Oakland where he abandoned the damaged truck in the 400 block of Vernon.With the CHP chopper overhead with its infrared camera engaged, the suspect was tracked on foot until he attempted to hide in some bushes.The chopper crew directed ground officers to the location where the suspect was taken into custody.
Florida state trooper hospitalized following pursuit, shootout; 1 suspect dead
A state trooper in Florida was shot by a suspect after a police pursuit on Interstate 75 near Tampa early Saturday morning. A second suspect was taken into custody.
Palo Alto Police: Scammers use trick to steal necklace from woman
PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for two suspects who apparently tricked a woman to steal her necklace Thursday morning.The victim told police that she just parked at the Walgreens at 4170 El Camino Real when a man and a woman in a white sedan pulled up next to her. Police said the woman, who was in the passenger seat, asked her for directions to the freeway. After the victim gave her directions, the woman then motioned the victim to get closer to her car and slipped a ring onto her finger as an apparent thank you.The...
VIDEO: Road rage leads to machete attack on DoorDash driver in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A delivery driver says he deals with aggressive drivers every day on the job but never dealt with a situation like this one. He says he is thankful that he caught it on camera to help police. He also suggests all drivers be vigilant. Terrifying road rage in San Jose. […]
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
California doctor stabbed to death on scenic bike ride remembered by colleagues for saving 'many lives'
The Southern California doctor allegedly attacked and killed by a motorist was praised by employees at the hospital where he worked.
Street operation in Mission shut down by SFFD after police discover products were stolen
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An illegal retail operation in the Mission District was shut down by police, the San Francisco Police Department (SFFD) said Thursday on Twitter. Three arrests were made, and two truckloads of stolen property were recovered. Two of the arrested suspects admitted the items (pictured below) were stolen. The operation had been […]
KQED
Her Murder Conviction was Overturned. ICE Still Wants to Deport Her.
Sandra Castañeda was convicted for a murder she didn’t commit and was sentenced to 40 years to life. She thought she was going to spend the rest of her life in prison. In 2018, she got hopeful news: California dismissed her sentence and ordered her release. But instead of finding freedom, she was immediately detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being released from prison.
