ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Big splash: Man, 91, mistakes Alabama pond for parking lot, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZYdP_0kaZRhim00

A 91-year-old motorist visiting a northern Alabama city mistook a pond for a parking lot and drove the vehicle into the water on Thursday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Huntsville Police Department Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to Big Spring Park in Huntsville shortly before 9 a.m. CST, WHNT-TV reported.

White said the 91-year-old man, who is not from Huntsville, believed the water was a parking lot, according to the television station.

The motorist was able to exit the vehicle safely, AL.com reported. No injuries were reported.

A tow truck was called to the scene and was able to remove the vehicle from the pond without incident, according to WHNT .

“Reminder, technology isn’t perfect,” the Huntsville Police Department wrote on its Facebook and Twitter accounts. “Always be aware of your surroundings.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck

Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Alabama Sheriff’s Offices Facing Financial Burden …. Sheriff's offices across the state say they recognized a plummet in pistol permit purchases dating back to 2020 when talk...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One seriously injured in Huntsville crash Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday. Webster said that the crash occurred on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

1 killed by police in south Huntsville

Huntsville police shot and killed someone while investigating a report of domestic violence on the south side of the city overnight. “While officers were attempting to make contact with an armed individual involved, the individual was shot and killed,” said Rosalind White, HPD Public Information Officer in a press release. “No officers were injured during the incident.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
FALKVILLE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Gadsden Mall | Shopping mall in Gadsden, Alabama

The Gadsden Mall is a regional 502,591-square-foot (46,692.2 m2) shopping mall on U.S. Route 411 (Rainbow Drive) in Gadsden, Alabama. Located at the interchange of Interstate 759 and U.S. Route 411, it is in the southern section of the city. It is anchored by Belk. The site of the mall...
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT-TV

The Hitching Post a Complete Loss After Thursday Fire

A historic building standing in the center of Mentone burned down over night. The Hitching Post a Complete Loss After Thursday …. A historic building standing in the center of Mentone burned down over night. Havoc Visits Hospital Ahead of Melissa George Night. Tonight is one of the most important...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One killed Saturday in Huntsville officer-involved shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An armed person was shot and killed Saturday morning while officers with the Huntsville Police Department were responding to a domestic violence call on Chadburn Drive. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call and attempted to contact...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Catfish 100.1

Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?

The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
SECTION, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police Department investigating Saturday robbery

The Decatur Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening robbery. It happened at Marathon gas station on 2901 Highway 31. Detectives Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation. No other information about the incident has been released at this time. Anyone with...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
35K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy