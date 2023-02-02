ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?

I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Blue skies bring out thousands for South Haven Ice Breaker Festival

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Thousands clamored to downtown South Haven this weekend to celebrate the annual Ice Breaker Festival with sled races, frozen fish tosses and chili. A myriad of events took place throughout the day on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4. Ice sculptors arrived early Saturday morning to transform blocks of ice around the sidewalk into roughly 40 unique ice sculptures in time for a chili cook-off at 12 p.m.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal

All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan marijuana business suspended after inspectors find untagged products

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY -- Michigan regulators on Friday, Feb. 3, indefinitely shut down a Shiawassee County marijuana processing business accused of possessing untagged cannabis products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) suspended Candid Labs’ licenses that allow it to process marijuana products for the recreational and medical marijuana markets. “Based on...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

One killed in house fire in West Michigan

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead, White Cloud police said. The individual killed in the Saturday, Feb. 4 blaze was not immediately identified. The cause of death and what started the fire is still under investigation. Police said a passerby...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Recently reunited Big Time Rush coming to Van Andel Arena and Pine Knob

GRAND RAPIDS AND CLARKSTON, MI - They went on their first headline tour in a decade last year after reuniting and now Big Time Rush has announced an even bigger tour for 2023. Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega will be at Pine Knob in Clarkston on Wednesday, July 19 and at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Friday, July 21. Jax and Max will be the openers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
