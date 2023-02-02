Read full article on original website
Project on busy stretch would widen M-37 to 4 lanes to ease congestion
CALEDONIA, MI – Wider lanes and reconfiguring the roadway are expected to make a portion of M-37 in the Grand Rapids area easier and safer to travel at the conclusion of a major road project. That’s the expectation of state road officials for the project, which is still a...
‘It will be full of energy:’ New incubator provides space, support for tech startups in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — On the fourth floor of the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, Kyle McGregor talks about the kind of environment he and his colleagues at Spartan Innovations hope to create for tech startups at a newly launched office incubator there. “When you see these places work...
Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?
I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
Substantial hiring bonuses being offered by Kalamazoo-area police
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Multiple police agencies in Kalamazoo County are paying five-figure bonuses to recruit police officers. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is now offering a $15,000 bonus for police or firefighters transferring into the department who have experience. Meanwhile, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is offering...
Taco shop featuring local artists’ mural opening second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new, colorful taco restaurant will open soon in the Breton Village Mall in Grand Rapids. Condado Tacos, based in Ohio, is opening its second Grand Rapids location on Thursday, Feb. 16. The taco shop is known for its unique tacos, margaritas and tequila, according...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
$25M to avert Michigan water shutoffs inspires hope for lasting fix
LANSING, MI — Will 2023 be the year in which Michigan stops allowing utilities to cut off water to a household which can’t afford the bill and develops a framework for charging based on a customer’s ability to pay?. Advocates think it could be. On Tuesday, Jan....
$5M available for affordable housing, homelessness prevention projects in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids wants to fund affordable housing and homelessness prevention projects in the city. The city’s relatively new Affordable Housing Fund Board is seeking applications from organizations that could use a share of $5 million in federal stimulus dollars to complete that work. Organizations...
Blue skies bring out thousands for South Haven Ice Breaker Festival
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Thousands clamored to downtown South Haven this weekend to celebrate the annual Ice Breaker Festival with sled races, frozen fish tosses and chili. A myriad of events took place throughout the day on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4. Ice sculptors arrived early Saturday morning to transform blocks of ice around the sidewalk into roughly 40 unique ice sculptures in time for a chili cook-off at 12 p.m.
Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal
All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Righteous Cuisine serves fusion of Mexican and BBQ dishes
GRAND HAVEN, MI -- Righteous Cuisine has been a local favorite to grab a hearty lunch or dinner with a Mexican and BBQ twist since first opening as a food truck. Owner Matthew Varley started up the business in 2011, inviting locals to try his unique creations at a time when the food truck scene was just beginning to attract West Michigan residents.
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
Michigan marijuana business suspended after inspectors find untagged products
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY -- Michigan regulators on Friday, Feb. 3, indefinitely shut down a Shiawassee County marijuana processing business accused of possessing untagged cannabis products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) suspended Candid Labs’ licenses that allow it to process marijuana products for the recreational and medical marijuana markets. “Based on...
One killed in house fire in West Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead, White Cloud police said. The individual killed in the Saturday, Feb. 4 blaze was not immediately identified. The cause of death and what started the fire is still under investigation. Police said a passerby...
Recently reunited Big Time Rush coming to Van Andel Arena and Pine Knob
GRAND RAPIDS AND CLARKSTON, MI - They went on their first headline tour in a decade last year after reuniting and now Big Time Rush has announced an even bigger tour for 2023. Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega will be at Pine Knob in Clarkston on Wednesday, July 19 and at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Friday, July 21. Jax and Max will be the openers.
What’s that being built in Grand Rapids Township? Residential developer has big plans.
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MI — Not far from another residential development, a new project is taking shape in Grand Rapids Township. The development on the site, which covers more than 20 acres along Knapp Street, is expected to help address the housing shortage in the Grand Rapids area.
2 killed, 4 others injured in collision in Northern Michigan
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI – Two people died in a crash Saturday, Feb. 4, that was caused by inclement weather, Mackinac County sheriff’s deputies said. Four other people were also hospitalized in the collision. Police said the driver was traveling along U.S. Route 2 – about 13 miles west...
Several residential streets in Norton Shores on tap for resurfacing this year
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The city of Norton Shores will continue its millage-funded road projects this year with resurfacing of several neighborhood streets. The city is entering the 15th year of road improvements funded by the 1.5-mill levy and is expected to spend $1.5 million this year, according to information presented to the city council last month.
Unfair labor practice charge filed against LMCU after union organizer fired
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Communications Workers of America has filed an unfair labor practice charge against Lake Michigan Credit Union over allegations that an employee who led a union-forming effort was improperly fired. The unfair labor practice charge was filed with the National Labor Relations Board, and alleges...
