GRAND RAPIDS AND CLARKSTON, MI - They went on their first headline tour in a decade last year after reuniting and now Big Time Rush has announced an even bigger tour for 2023. Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega will be at Pine Knob in Clarkston on Wednesday, July 19 and at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Friday, July 21. Jax and Max will be the openers.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO