Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. 7 San Antonio staycation spots to spoil your special someone this Valentine's Day. Alamo City is bursting with romance, and we've got you covered with the best places to spoil your special someone this year.2. Popular Pearl brunch spot remixes with new weekend DJ nights. The popular local haunt just announced a new limited-time music series launching this month.3. Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green comet approaching San Antonio. Okay, so the weather wasn't super ideal for stargazing this week, but there may still be time to catch this rare opportunity.4. Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend. Locally inspired happenings and live performances make it easy to explore all that Alamo City has to offer this weekend.5. Texas scores top ranking among best states for dating, says new report. This Valentine’s Day is for the unattached, and it turns out Texas is a pretty great place to be single.
In January of last year, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
Music will soon be back in the air at one of San Antonio's most historic venues. Ambassador Theatre Group, the company behind the Majestic and Empire Theatres, has taken over The Espee in St. Paul's Square and is celebrating with an all-day music festival.The move is the latest chapter for the Spanish Mission Revival complex, built in 1902 by the Southern Pacific Railroad. In 2019, a development group redubbed the site The Espee as a nod to the former train route's abbreviation, "The SP." 2021 saw the depot transformed into the swanky 1902 Nightclub.Ambassador has gussied up the venue with...
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
Locally inspired happenings and live performances make it easy to explore all that Alamo City has to offer in the days to come. See Incubus perform live in concert or feast on tailgate-inspired foods with Culinaria. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For more event listings, go to our calendar, and be sure to check each event website for any weather-related cancellations.Thursday, February 2Centro Cultural Aztlan presents "Segundo de Febrero: Chicana/Chicano Reunion" opening receptionThe 46th annual Segundo de Febrero exhibition is unveiled for the public in full fanfare at Centro Cultural Aztlan. Guests...
