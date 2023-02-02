Read full article on original website
Great news this week for people in San Antonio with a sweet tooth. Popular dessert restaurant Andy's Frozen Custard is set to open a second location in San Antonio this spring. Andy's Frozen Custard opened in 1986 and has grown to the world's largest dessert-only franchise. There are over 100 locations across 14 states in the United States.
7 San Antonio staycation spots for Valentine's Day, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. 7 San Antonio staycation spots to spoil your special someone this Valentine's Day. Alamo City is bursting with romance, and we've got you covered with the best places to spoil your special someone this year.2. Popular Pearl brunch spot remixes with new weekend DJ nights. The popular local haunt just announced a new limited-time music series launching this month.3. Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green comet approaching San Antonio. Okay, so the weather wasn't super ideal for stargazing this week, but there may still be time to catch this rare opportunity.4. Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend. Locally inspired happenings and live performances make it easy to explore all that Alamo City has to offer this weekend.5. Texas scores top ranking among best states for dating, says new report. This Valentine’s Day is for the unattached, and it turns out Texas is a pretty great place to be single.
Texas-based rage room attraction opening San Antonio location
Smash glass and electronics to the music of your choice.
H-E-B, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Three of five of this week's most-visited food stories shared grand opening and reopening details for chain eateries.
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as San Antonio food lovers showed up for Saturday's Titans of Tailgate event
Foodies descended on Sunken Garden Theater Saturday for Titans of Tailgate, a gathering showcasing the culinary creations of more than 30 esteemed local chefs, who fired up their grills for the occasion. Organized by Culinaria and Chef Jason Dady, the event raises money for San Antonio High Schools’ culinary programs....
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January of last year, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive stampedes through downtown
The parade stampeded through downtown in a celebration of one of the city's 74th annual rodeo.
John Leguizamo visits San Antonio's Thai Chili on the Northwest Side
Have you seen the 'Encanto' actor roaming around town.
Chef-owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House to appear on Food Network show
Braunda Smith will show off her cooking chops on the May 24 episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.
San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open
The cafe will serve classic Mexican fare by day and edible hemp-infused bites by night.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Fried Chicken & Ribs, Texas BBQ, & Loaded Ramen Bowls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to The Cookshack on the Northeast side of San Antonio for fried chicken tenders and smoked ribs. David...
Camp Hot Wells, Greg Simmons: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Last week was marked by bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due. But there was one bright spot.
Historic San Antonio venue chugs ahead with new owners and all-day music festival
Music will soon be back in the air at one of San Antonio's most historic venues. Ambassador Theatre Group, the company behind the Majestic and Empire Theatres, has taken over The Espee in St. Paul's Square and is celebrating with an all-day music festival.The move is the latest chapter for the Spanish Mission Revival complex, built in 1902 by the Southern Pacific Railroad. In 2019, a development group redubbed the site The Espee as a nod to the former train route's abbreviation, "The SP." 2021 saw the depot transformed into the swanky 1902 Nightclub.Ambassador has gussied up the venue with...
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
15 romantic spots that San Antonio couples should visit
Crazy in love? Visit these romantic gems.
KSAT 12
Chicken Salad Chick celebrates its first SA location with week-long giveaways
SAN ANTONIO – Atlanta-based restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick is settling into the Alamo City this month. Chicken Salad Chick will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 22831 N. US Hwy 281 in Stone Oak. Throughout its grand opening week, the restaurant will offer celebratory giveaways for customers, including...
Happy National Weatherperson Day to San Antonio's meteorologists
Thank you for all your hard work!
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Locally inspired happenings and live performances make it easy to explore all that Alamo City has to offer in the days to come. See Incubus perform live in concert or feast on tailgate-inspired foods with Culinaria. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For more event listings, go to our calendar, and be sure to check each event website for any weather-related cancellations.Thursday, February 2Centro Cultural Aztlan presents "Segundo de Febrero: Chicana/Chicano Reunion" opening receptionThe 46th annual Segundo de Febrero exhibition is unveiled for the public in full fanfare at Centro Cultural Aztlan. Guests...
Guess the rent of this new four-bedroom home in New Braunfels
This week we look at this family home in New Braunfels.
