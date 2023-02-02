Big splash: Man, 91, mistakes Alabama pond for parking lot, police say
A 91-year-old motorist visiting a northern Alabama city mistook a pond for a parking lot and drove the vehicle into the water on Thursday, authorities said.
According to Huntsville Police Department Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to Big Spring Park in Huntsville shortly before 9 a.m. CST, WHNT-TV reported.
White said the 91-year-old man, who is not from Huntsville, believed the water was a parking lot, according to the television station.
The motorist was able to exit the vehicle safely, AL.com reported. No injuries were reported.
A tow truck was called to the scene and was able to remove the vehicle from the pond without incident, according to WHNT .
“Reminder, technology isn’t perfect,” the Huntsville Police Department wrote on its Facebook and Twitter accounts. “Always be aware of your surroundings.”
