doniphanherald.com
20-year-old man charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting teen in Imperial
A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter for the fatal shooting of a freshman University of Nebraska-Lincoln student in Imperial on Thanksgiving night. Chase County Attorney Joel Burke on Wednesday charged Tristan Ferguson with manslaughter — for allegedly causing Jesse Krausnick's death unintentionally while in the commission of an unlawful act — and possession of a firearm in the commission of a second-degree assault.
News Channel Nebraska
Cattle crossing leads to temporary delay
CHASE COUNTY, Neb. -- A highway was closed for part of Tuesday for a cattle crossing. The Chase County Sheriff's Office said that Highway 61 and Road 727 were temporarily closed for a cattle crossing. In the video, the number of cattle being moved can be seen going into the...
News Channel Nebraska
Pickup complete loss after being engulfed in flames in Grant
GRANT, Neb. -- Authorities in the Midplains of Nebraska were tasked with putting out a flame engulfed pickup on Tuesday. The Grant Volunteer Fire Department said a neighboring farmer helped prevent the loss of farmstead machinery shed/barn. The Department said they were dispatched to a pickup fire in a building...
OnlyInYourState
There Are 3 Legendary Mexican Restaurants All In The Same Small Town Of Ogallala, Nebraska
Ogallala’s main claims to fame may be in its past as a wild, rough-and-tumble town in the Old West, and its proximity to the beautiful Lake McConaughy – but there’s a lot more to this small Nebraska town. It happens to also be a great spot for Mexican food, with multiple restaurants to choose from. We’ve chosen three of the best Mexican restaurants in Ogallala, Nebraska to feature here.
