Memphis, TN

Memphis cop is in critical condition and one person is dead in shooting at a library

By Melissa Koenig For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

One person is dead and a police officer is in critical condition following a shooting at a library in Memphis.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation authorities said two Memphis Police Department were responding at a business near the Poplar-White Station library.

Eventually, the 'confrontational man' made his way into the library, where librarians called the police on him at around 12.30pm.

Once they arrived at the scene, TBI authorities say, the man shot one of the officers. Then his partner shot and killed the suspect. All three individuals are believed to be black males.

In the aftermath, an unnamed officer was transported to a local hospital where he was in 'extremely critical condition.' He was undergoing surgery Thursday afternoon.

The police-involved shooting came just one day after police violence victim Tyre Nichols was laid to rest.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has now requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation take up the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUV3Y_0kaZQxdN00

The scene was secured by 1pm, Memphis police said, but the library will remain closed until further notice.

Library staff were evacuated and are in a safe place, according to an email sent to staff obtained by WREG.

Witnesses on the scene said they heard five shots coming from inside the building Thursday afternoon.

Rubbie King, for example, told WREG she was in the library to use the internet for an interview.

When she turned the lights on in the conference room, she said she heard five shots fired inside the building.

At that point, King said she decided to look outside the conference room, where she saw a woman on the floor screaming, and a man coming over to her to help her get up and take cover. The woman was apparently not shot, she said.

She said she did not see the shooter, but saw officers guarding someone on the floor, whom they told to remain still.

King explained: 'I did a quick assessment to see if there were any other persons with a weapon. I mean I did a quick scan of the area because where the study room is it's all glass.'

'I didn't turn the light back off because if there was somebody else present and I turned that light off it would've been noticeable,' she recounted. 'So I kind of made my way around the room and then I went out the door. I didn't run. I just walked out the door because I didn't want to bring any attention to me leaving the library.'

Andrea Sansone also told how she was driving on Poplar Street in the busy commercial area filled with offices, restaurants and stores nearby when the shooting happened.

She said she noticed a woman running out of the building with a child in her arms. That woman told her she was about to enter the library when she saw others running out and heard gunshots.

'The look of horror on her face just caught my attention,' Sansone said.

She added: 'We need to be praying for our city. We need to be putting our armor on daily in this city.

'I love this city. I was born and raised in this city, so seeing things like this, it bothers me because we get a bad rap,' she said.

'It's a really neat city and I would just say continue to pray for it and pray fervently.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jl9cx_0kaZQxdN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJdaS_0kaZQxdN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEOgc_0kaZQxdN00

The shooting came just one day after civil rights leaders called for police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols last month after being brutally beaten by several Memphis officers.

At the funeral on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris urged Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, saying it is 'non-negotiable.'

Rev. Al Sharpton also called for an end to qualified immunity while condemning the officers who killed the unarmed 29-year-old on January 7.

'You don't fight crime by becoming criminals yourself,' he said.

'You don't fight gangs by becoming five men against an unarmed man. That's not policing, that's punks.

'If that man had been white, I believe you wouldn't have beat him that night. We're not asking for anything special, we're just asking to be treated fair.'

Sharpton also echoed Harris' call for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act as he said people would have to pay the 'same dues' of the civil rights era to make meaningful change.

Addressing Tyre Nichols' family, Sharpton said: 'We'll be there with them when the cameras are gone, when there is no longer a story... it doesn't matter how long.

'We are wedded in this struggle together.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCIjz_0kaZQxdN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hItsV_0kaZQxdN00

Taking the stage after Sharpton, civil rights attorney Ben Crump thanked the reverend for his work in bringing attention to police brutality.

'For every George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, there are 100's of others out there being killed,' he said.

'Without local activists, we never would have heard the name Tyre Nichols.'

The attorney also mirrored Sharpton's support for police reform, noting that there would be a 'duty to intervene' policy included in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

'In this call to action, we build his legacy,' he added.

'We have to remember Memphis... it is important that the community sees swift justice.'

Meanwhile, Nichols' mother RowVaughn issued a heartbreaking call for police reform, echoing calls from Vice President Harris and Ben Crump, she urged Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

She said: 'We need to pass that bill because if we don't the next child that dies, that blood is going to be on their hands.

'The only thing keeping me going is believing my son was sent on an assignment. And now that assignment is over he has gone home.

'Tyre was a beautiful person.'

Jo Marie Follin Ferrell
3d ago

My family and I are fervently praying for the Memphis Police Officer, his family, and the entire Memphis Police Department...along with the people inside the library during this horrific incident.

