ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Papadakis Racing Showcases 1972 Toyota Celica

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7iA5_0kaZQkPA00

Old legends never die…

In modern times, the name Toyota Celica means little more than a grocery getting, family hauling, coupe. However, back in the day, it was commonly looked at as one the coolest sports cars of its time. At least, that’s what you might think when looking at this incredible example built in 1972. These days, the car is in great condition and is being taken very well care of but that wasn’t always the case.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Once upon a time, this car was surrounded by the sort of filth you might expect from a many decades old barn. Spiders crawled through the headlight housings, the leather cracked with age, and dust covered the body as if to mock the car's vast heritage. For 20 years, this car sat in a barn and rotted away, as if all of its time driving and catching the eyes of countless pedestrians meant nothing. That was, until it was discovered once again by someone who really wanted to get it back on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9glz_0kaZQkPA00

It didn’t take much, a good wash and it was back to looking just as good as it probably did when it went in the barn. It took some time to get it back together and working and running condition. However, when you hear the car running it’s hard not to be overcome with a sense of joy. From there, it was all a matter of upgrading the 18 RG engine and building it from the ground up with all performance parts. After all, it has to be a pretty wicked build to be worthy of Papadakis racing which is exactly why there should be no doubt that this car will be going after some of the worlds best automobiles on the racing track really soon.

Comments / 2

Related
Motorious

This Striking 1967 Olds 442 Can Be Yours For A Small Price

Win this muscle car Olds 442 with more entries as a Motorious reader. From the very beginning, Oldsmobile had big plans for the Cutlass to dominate the muscle car era. The 442 package debuting in 1964 was just the start of it. By 1965 it became clear that Oldsmobile had a secret weapon for the 442 in development. While enthusiasts got little hints of the ultimate goal with the W-29 Package, the secret was otherwise fully kept right up until its release date. So much so, that dealers didn’t even know what was coming. Meanwhile, other muscle cars of the same time period, some more popular, were struggling to keep up with the 442’s already pavement blistering performance capabilities. When equipped with a manual transmission, slicks, and headers, the car was able to easily break into the 13-seconds at the drag strip and the W-30 Package only added to the car’s potency.
Motorious

Rare L-78 Powered 1969 Chevelle SS Selling At GAA in February

Grab this rare and attractive muscle car for your collection. The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is likely the most collectible car on the vintage vehicle market for its remarkable style, high performance, and wicked reputation for drag strip domination. Along with the exterior design, this newer generation of Chevelle was given priority more than any other vehicle before its performance. This made it the perfect combination of performance and style with a ton of power under the hood and an unforgettable design language. Without a doubt, these cars will live on forever in the minds and hearts of enthusiasts everywhere. However, some require a bit more physical evidence of the fantastic beasts that once roamed the streets of Detroit.
Motorious

Rare 1968 Mercury Cougar GT Rescued

This little pony will get the care it most definitely deserves…. Cougar sightings can be rare, especially these days, and we’re not talking about the big cats or women of a certain age. While the Ford Mustang has always been a huge hit, the Mercury Cougar always seemed to live in its shadow, a fact which was reflected in production numbers.
Motorious

One of 40 Shelby GT500 KRs Selling At GAA

Behind the wheel of this rare muscle car is all class. Ford’s Mustang was a major player in the automotive world, mostly for its part in creating a new class of American sports automobile. That genre was called the Pony Car which is the perfect middle ground between muscle and sports cars. However, Ford wasn’t the only one with a hand responsible for the Mustang’s success. In fact, almost every famous Mustang you can imagine was probably built by Shelby.
Motorious

This 1934 Ford Coupe Punches With a 502 Cubic Inch V-8

Chances are, you’ve at some point been confronted by a hot rod on the racing track or local car show. Do you remember how it made you feel? Perhaps you fell in love with the rumbling sound of a V8 engine or maybe just the violent power it seemed to drive with. Either way it’s likely you’ve thought about how much fun it would be to own one someday. Well, today is that day.
LAKELAND, FL
Top Speed

This Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Is As Sexy As Swanky American Choppers

Even though Harley-Davidson bid farewell to its Evo-powered Sportsters last year, their popularity has anything but decreased. They are still the go-to Harley for custom motorcycle projects worldwide, especially when customers want reliability with svelte looks. So when Australia’s Zen Motorcycles were approached to build a 70s-style chopper with a modern engine, the Sportster was undeniably the way to go. And the eventual result is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster which looks as swanky as American choppers of yore.
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford in Serious Trouble?

Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers

Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
Motorious

C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall

Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Motorious

Trash or Treasure?

If the results from the 2023 Scottsdale, AZ auctions are any indication then there is more treasure than trash and apparently, it’s worth looking for trash to turn into treasure. Finding Old Cars recently attended Barrett-Jackson, Bonhams, RM Sotheby’s and Motorsport Auto Group auctions in Scottsdale, AZ to see if any of the vehicles that have been submitted to our site could indeed be treasures. A few makes and models stood out as we perused the thousands of vehicles that are part of the annual Mecca for collector car enthusiasts.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Motorious

This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles

The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Bicyclist Pedal for His Life as a Relentless Grizzly Chases Him

Watch a Bicyclist Pedal for His Life as a Relentless Grizzly Chases Him. A video with over 41 million views shows just how intense interactions between humans and beasts can be! A Youtube account by the name of “McGregor” was enjoying one of his regular bike rides through the forest.
gmauthority.com

C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut

There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
KENTUCKY STATE
MotorBiscuit

5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance

Toyota is known for its reliability. It also has low maintenance as well. Here are Toyotas with the lowest 5-year maintenance. The post 5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

This Is What Happens When You Put A 3,300 HP Dodge Viper On The Dyno

Sure, the Dodge Viper may be dead but there remains a thriving scene for Viper tuning and drag racing. In fact, some of the world’s quickest road-legal cars are twin-turbocharged Vipers producing astronomical levels of power. This example is one of them. The Viper in question has been built...
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
99K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy