Papadakis Racing Showcases 1972 Toyota Celica

Old legends never die…

In modern times, the name Toyota Celica means little more than a grocery getting, family hauling, coupe. However, back in the day, it was commonly looked at as one the coolest sports cars of its time. At least, that’s what you might think when looking at this incredible example built in 1972. These days, the car is in great condition and is being taken very well care of but that wasn’t always the case.

Once upon a time, this car was surrounded by the sort of filth you might expect from a many decades old barn. Spiders crawled through the headlight housings, the leather cracked with age, and dust covered the body as if to mock the car's vast heritage. For 20 years, this car sat in a barn and rotted away, as if all of its time driving and catching the eyes of countless pedestrians meant nothing. That was, until it was discovered once again by someone who really wanted to get it back on the road.

It didn’t take much, a good wash and it was back to looking just as good as it probably did when it went in the barn. It took some time to get it back together and working and running condition. However, when you hear the car running it’s hard not to be overcome with a sense of joy. From there, it was all a matter of upgrading the 18 RG engine and building it from the ground up with all performance parts. After all, it has to be a pretty wicked build to be worthy of Papadakis racing which is exactly why there should be no doubt that this car will be going after some of the worlds best automobiles on the racing track really soon.