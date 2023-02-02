Is slap fighting legal in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Slap fighting, a sport where two fighters slap each other in the face, was legalized in Nevada in October . But is this combat activity legal in Alabama?

Slap fighting has arrived on the national stage as TBS has aired “Power Slap: Road to the Title” weekly since Jan. 18 . Produced by UFC President Dana White, the series showcases athletes vying for a ranking in one of four weight classes, a spot in a pay-per-view event and a title belt as the first Power Slap World Champion in their division. The sport has its origins in Russia and doesn’t allow defense .

The same week the Nevada State Athletic Commision voted to start regulating White’s version of slap fighting, the Alabama Athletic Commission decided to keep it as an illegal event . The AAC is the only authority allowed to regulate any form of unarmed combat in the state.

“This is not a sport,” AAC Chair Casey Sears said on the commission’s website. “This is an activity where competitors defending themselves are against the rules.”

Anyone who is aware of illegal slap fighting occurring in Alabama is asked to contact the AAC and the local authorities to have the event shut down immediately. Those who break the commission’s rules and guidelines may receive up to a $10,000 fine per violation.

