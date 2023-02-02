ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Agency Warns Residents To Be on the Lookout for a Particular Scam Around Valentine’s Day

As the season of love fast approaches, a Bucks County authority is warning residents of a unique scam that pulls on the heartstrings. The Consumer Investigators of the Bucks County Consumer Protection Department are warning local residents of the yearly “sweetheart scam”, a popular scam that takes place every year around Valentine’s Day.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 49 Park-N-Ride closed Monday in Lawrence Township, Tioga County

Lawrenceville, Pa — The Park-N-Ride on Route 49 will be closed Monday in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, for a tree removal project, PennDOT says. A contractor for the Army Corps of Engineers will be removing a tree adjacent to the Park-N-Ride on Route 49 near the intersection with Route 15. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, work will be performed on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter with its share of pet rescues is getting a rescue of sorts of its own. It’s a big financial boost to keep its mission going. It’s a chorus of canines at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. The facility is home to dozens of dogs, scores […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

