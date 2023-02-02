Practice Your Put at PopStroke

When you live in South Florida, playing golf is almost mandatory, and there’s no shortage of courses to choose from in the area. For those who like to have a little bit of fun on the course, head to the newly renovated PopStroke in Port St. Lucie .

Co-owned by Tiger Woods and Greg Bartoli, the site reopened in October with two 18-hole putting courses created with all ages and skill levels in mind. The Tiger Black Course and the Tiger Red Course were both personally designed by Woods and his team at TGR Design. “Since investing in the company and partnering with Bartoli, Woods and his team have been very involved,” says Tim Glita, PopStroke’s director of operations. “Each of the golf courses at all PopStroke locations is unique.”

Another popular addition at the Port St. Lucie location is the revamped dining menu. “Everything is fresh,” Glita says. “We have a wonderful homemade pizza dough, and we’ve added handhelds to the menu. The homemade Smashburger is our new best-selling item.” There is also an on-site ice cream parlor offering 24 flavors and specialty, over-the-top milkshakes. Glita adds that the PopStroke team plans to continue expanding the guest experience over time. “We’re not a business that likes to settle,” he says. “If we can do something better, more efficiently, then we will. We make sure the standard is set very high for our guests.”

