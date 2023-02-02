ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
PWMania

Jon Moxley Talks About Transition From WWE To AEW, The Risk He Took Making The Move

Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the leader of the paradigm shift in pro wrestling spoke about jumping ship from WWE to AEW when he did, as well as how that was a risky move at the time he made it.
nodq.com

Update on Nia Jax following her return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE

As seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, Nia Jax made her return to WWE after being gone from the company since November of 2021. During a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match. Nia replied with “no I did not” and added that her gear was “very quickly rushed” to be made in time for the event.
ringsidenews.com

Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn

Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.
GREENVILLE, SC
411mania.com

Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
PWMania

Backstage News on Why Keith Lee Has Been Missing From AEW TV

Keith Lee is said to be away from AEW for storyline reasons. Lee has been missing since the December 21, 2022 issue of AEW Dynamite, when he was attacked by his former partner Swerve Strickland and his new faction, The Mogul Affiliates. Lee was attacked with cinderblocks as part of the angle.
PWMania

Ric Flair on WWE’s Momentum: “I Don’t Even Hear People Talk About AEW”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Sami Zayn’s storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline:. “I loved it. What I like about it the most is it’s unpredictable. You knew...
wrestletalk.com

Popular Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW

Adam Cole has commented on his NXT run, explaining why he chose to leave WWE and sign with AEW. Cole was one of the most decorated talents in NXT history, winning the brand’s North American, Tag Team, and main NXT titles during his tenure on the then Black and Gold brand.
PWMania

WWE Legend Credits Ronda Rousey As Reason For Boost To Women’s Scene

WWE Hall of Fame legend Alundra Blayze recently appeared as a guest on The Angle Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about Ronda Rousey being a big boost to the women’s division in WWE. Featured below...
PWMania

Summer Rae Says Others In WWE Expected Her To Turn Up In Women’s Royal Rumble

Summer Rae recently took part in a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles where she spoke about a number of pro wrestling-related topics. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about other WWE Superstars expecting her to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble match during the pay-per-view that took place last month.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage Update On WWE Working With Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling Promotion

It was first reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward.”. It was then announced by Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion that NXT’s Ivy Nile is slated to work the ROW show on February 11th.
PWMania

Backstage News on ROH Returning to TV, Upcoming ROH Tapings Scheduled

ROH is reportedly planning to film their new TV show over the last weekend of February. According to a new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling, wrestlers have been told that the tapings will take place in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. The tapings are expected to take place at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Review (2/3/2023)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review – February 3, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with a video recapping the turn of Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble and the subsequent attack he endured. We then head backstage to Kayla Braxton waiting outside the arena for The Bloodline. A car...
PWMania

Konnan Addresses Why Disco Inferno “Throws Stuff Out There” on Twitter

Former WCW star Konnan trended on social media for his views on wrestling and the wrestling industry. Steve Fall’s Ten Count recently spoke with with Konnan in which he discussed some of the heat that Disco receives online. Konnan comments on Disco Inferno are causing a stir online:. “He’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy