Washington State

Regional leaders urge immediate cease-fire in eastern Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Regional heads of state have called for an immediate cease-fire by all parties in eastern Congo, where tensions have grown amid talk of war as Congo and neighboring Rwanda trade allegations of backing armed rebels. The communique issued Saturday at the end of an East...

