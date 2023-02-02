ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

WASHINGTON – What in the world was that thing?. The massive white orb that drifted across U.S. airspace this week and was shot down by the Air Force over the Atlantic on live television Saturday triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and blew up on social media. China insists the balloon...
US officials offer Congress briefing on Trump, Biden papers

WASHINGTON – U.S. officials have offered to brief congressional leaders on their investigation into the classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence as well as President Joe Biden's Delaware home and former private office, people familiar with the matter said Sunday. A briefing could come as...
G-7, Europe reach deal for price cap on Russian diesel

BRUSSELS – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that industrialized countries in the Group of Seven are imposing a price cap on refined Russian oil products such as diesel and kerosene, as part of a coalition that includes Australia and a tentative agreement from the European Union. The...
EU migration impasse leaves many refugees out in the cold

BRUSSELS – Some refugees and asylum-seekers in Brussels have been spending months in between the Street of Palaces and the Small Castle — quite literally. Unfortunately, it's not a dream come true at the end of their fearful flight from halfway across the globe. It's a perpetual nightmare.

