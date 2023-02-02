ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-9 'Maz' is Corvallis Police Department's newest member

Meet the newest addition to the Corvallis Police Department, "Maz," the 18-month old Dutch Shepard!. Mazikeen and her handler, Officer Caleb Wiscock, completed an intensive four week training course earning certification through the Oregon Police Canine Association, according to the Corvallis Police Department.
