Jordan's electric car users battle with batteries
Electric car early adopters in oil-poor Jordan are now having to grapple with the thorny question of battery disposal, as demand for the technology accelerates across the region. It's eight years since Jordan first began to import electric cars—the first country in the Middle East to do so—meaning battery warranties...
Attitudes toward green energy could be negatively affected by fracking debate
Public attitudes towards some new low-carbon technologies could be negatively influenced by the fracking debate, new research from Cardiff University suggests. A team from the University's School of Psychology found that acceptance of deep geothermal energy—technology to harness the heat beneath the Earth's crust—was affected by the backdrop of controversy and opposition towards fracking for oil and gas.
A model that could improve robots' ability to grasp objects
When completing missions and tasks in the real-world, robots should ideally be able to effectively grasp objects of various shapes and compositions. So far, however, most robots can only grasp specific types of objects. Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Peking University have recently developed a new machine...
Engineers devise a modular system to produce efficient, scalable aquabots
Underwater structures that can change their shapes dynamically, the way fish do, push through water much more efficiently than conventional rigid hulls. But constructing deformable devices that can change the curve of their body shapes while maintaining a smooth profile is a long and difficult process. MIT's RoboTuna, for example, was composed of about 3,000 different parts and took about two years to design and build.
