Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, MissouriCJ CoombsSaline County, MO
Historic Hotel Bothwell built in 1927 is still active in Sedalia, MissouriCJ CoombsSedalia, MO
The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858CJ CoombsTipton, MO
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Ozark Sports Zone
Saberhagen, Hansbrough highlight MO Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday announced its Enshrinement, setting the ceremony for 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield. Tyler Hansbrough – Poplar Bluff High School/University of North Carolina. Sean Weatherspoon – University of Missouri Football. Mike McClure –...
kmmo.com
SCCC DECA STUDENTS PARTICIPATE AT DISTRICT COMPETITION
32 Saline County Career Center DECA students participated at district-level competition in UMKC on February 1 2023. There will be eight members who will be moving on to compete at the state level, which is held March 12-14, 2022 at Westin Crown Center in Kansas City. DECA prepares emerging leaders...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE HOSTING “BOOM! THE RISE AND FALL OF MISSOURI’S BLACK BUSINESS DISTRICT”
Missouri Valley College (MVC) is hosting “Boom! The Rise and Fall of Missouri’s Black Business District,” which is a traveling exhibition organized by the Missouri State Museum at Murrell Library on the MVC campus through February 28. The exhibition tells the story of five Black business districts throughout the state.
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
kmmo.com
CHUCK MOORE
Chuck Moore, 57, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Inurnment will follow in Malta Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Grain Valley High School briefly in ‘lock and teach’ following Friday incident
Students and staff at Grain Valley High School were briefly in a “lock and teach” status Friday following an incident just before 8 a.m.
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
tourcounsel.com
Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri
Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
kmmo.com
AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Monday, February 6. The Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 5:45 p.m. in Room 202 of the Concordia Community Building located at 802 South Gordon Street. – — The Marshall City Council is scheduled to begin...
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek
A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
mymoinfo.com
BREAKING: Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Seen In Southeast Missouri
Multiple residents of Southeast Missouri claim to have seen the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating through the region. Among those reporting such a sighting was 117th District State Representative Mike Henderson. Several listeners have also stated they saw the balloon, including a male who said he saw the balloon close...
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
KMBC.com
Grain Valley Police: Person in custody after reports of individual with knife in high school parking lot
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — One person is in custody after an incident at a Kansas City-area high school Friday morning. Police in Grain Valley, Missouri, were called to Grain Valley High School Friday morning to investigate reports of a possible armed party, a person with a knife, in the school parking lot.
KRMS Radio
Car Wreck In Camden County Sends Two People To The Hospital
Two people are injured Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident on Highway-54 near Route-J in Camden County. The highway patrol says 31-year-old Kelsey Kelley, of St. Clair, crossed over the centerline sideswiping 52-year-old Joyce Thorington, of Bolivar. Both vehicles skidded off the road with debris from the accident striking a...
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire near Macks Creek burns 40 acres
A natural cover fire burns about 40 acres in Camden County. The Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District reports crews were called Saturday afternoon to the fire in the 1300 block of Storm Ridge Road, about two miles east of Macks Creek. When crews arrived, they found approximately 40 acres...
kjluradio.com
Dallas County teen seriously injured in two-vehicle crash south of Macks Creek
A Dallas County teen is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was driving on Dry Ridge School Road, near Chapel Bluff Road, just south of Macks Creek, last night, when she crossed the center of the road and hit another driver.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City bank robber arrested Thursday night
A Jefferson City man is now in police custody for robbing a bank last month. The Jefferson City Police Department reports the 28-year-old man was arrested last night at a home in the 3800 block of Candlelight Drive. Charges are pending for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and first-degree robbery.
mykdkd.com
(UPDATED) House Fire in Clinton, MO
Pictures from the structure fire yesterday evening at 4th & Jefferson. Ladder 1 was instrumental in controlling this wind driven fire. The home was vacant. Due to limited staffing, mutual aid assistance was requested from Urich Fire Department for manpower. Thank you to Urich Fire for their assistance. The fire...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (02/03)
Krista Gayle Allen of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 1/23/2023 for an arrest warrant in Clinton and another jurisdiction. Adrian Hill Scarlet Ransom of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/24/2023 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on...
