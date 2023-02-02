ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Saberhagen, Hansbrough highlight MO Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday announced its Enshrinement, setting the ceremony for 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield. Tyler Hansbrough – Poplar Bluff High School/University of North Carolina. Sean Weatherspoon – University of Missouri Football. Mike McClure –...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kmmo.com

SCCC DECA STUDENTS PARTICIPATE AT DISTRICT COMPETITION

32 Saline County Career Center DECA students participated at district-level competition in UMKC on February 1 2023. There will be eight members who will be moving on to compete at the state level, which is held March 12-14, 2022 at Westin Crown Center in Kansas City. DECA prepares emerging leaders...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

CHUCK MOORE

Chuck Moore, 57, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Inurnment will follow in Malta Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL, MO
tourcounsel.com

Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri

Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Monday, February 6. The Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 5:45 p.m. in Room 202 of the Concordia Community Building located at 802 South Gordon Street. – — The Marshall City Council is scheduled to begin...
MARSHALL, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek

A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

BREAKING: Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Seen In Southeast Missouri

Multiple residents of Southeast Missouri claim to have seen the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating through the region. Among those reporting such a sighting was 117th District State Representative Mike Henderson. Several listeners have also stated they saw the balloon, including a male who said he saw the balloon close...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Car Wreck In Camden County Sends Two People To The Hospital

Two people are injured Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident on Highway-54 near Route-J in Camden County. The highway patrol says 31-year-old Kelsey Kelley, of St. Clair, crossed over the centerline sideswiping 52-year-old Joyce Thorington, of Bolivar. Both vehicles skidded off the road with debris from the accident striking a...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire near Macks Creek burns 40 acres

A natural cover fire burns about 40 acres in Camden County. The Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District reports crews were called Saturday afternoon to the fire in the 1300 block of Storm Ridge Road, about two miles east of Macks Creek. When crews arrived, they found approximately 40 acres...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City bank robber arrested Thursday night

A Jefferson City man is now in police custody for robbing a bank last month. The Jefferson City Police Department reports the 28-year-old man was arrested last night at a home in the 3800 block of Candlelight Drive. Charges are pending for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and first-degree robbery.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mykdkd.com

(UPDATED) House Fire in Clinton, MO

Pictures from the structure fire yesterday evening at 4th & Jefferson. Ladder 1 was instrumental in controlling this wind driven fire. The home was vacant. Due to limited staffing, mutual aid assistance was requested from Urich Fire Department for manpower. Thank you to Urich Fire for their assistance. The fire...
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (02/03)

Krista Gayle Allen of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 1/23/2023 for an arrest warrant in Clinton and another jurisdiction. Adrian Hill Scarlet Ransom of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/24/2023 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on...
CLINTON, MO

