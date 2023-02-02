After a successful launch last year in the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park, the Traverse Symphony Orchestra has a new venue for its summer concert series in 2023 – one in the heart of downtown Traverse City designed to make the symphony more open and accessible to the community. TSO will perform three outdoor shows in the new downtown civic square at the corner of State and Union streets, with donor support allowing the symphony to purchase a new saddlespan tent and to offer free seating to the public.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO