Traverse City, MI

traverseticker.com

TSO To Launch Summer Concert Series In New Civic Square Downtown

After a successful launch last year in the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park, the Traverse Symphony Orchestra has a new venue for its summer concert series in 2023 – one in the heart of downtown Traverse City designed to make the symphony more open and accessible to the community. TSO will perform three outdoor shows in the new downtown civic square at the corner of State and Union streets, with donor support allowing the symphony to purchase a new saddlespan tent and to offer free seating to the public.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Kids Commute: 'Cinderella' week!

You can experience "Cinderella" in real life for free at Winterlochen on Saturday, where you'll also have the chance to meet Kate and conduct the Interlochen Arts Academy Wind Symphony!. This week on Kids Commute, you'll hear all about Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev's take on this classic story, when even...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Snowmobile Festival returns to Gaylord

After a two-year hiatus and below average snowfall, the Michigan Snowmobile Festival is coming back to Gaylord this weekend. Since the National Weather Service office in Gaylord started keeping track of snowfall in 1998, the average accumulation in Gaylord is 36 inches for the month of January. This year only 14 inches of snow fell.
GAYLORD, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Housing, healthcare issues addressed at Petoskey State of the Community

Under the stained glass windows of the Crooked Tree Arts Center, regional leaders talked about systemic issues at the 18th annual Petoskey state of the community gathering. Speakers included figureheads in education, environment, state and local governments and tourism. The common thread in each interview was ways to address housing scarcity and access to healthcare.
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

Water Tank in Elberta Causes Flood

The Village of Elberta received a call from a resident on Lincoln Ave around 3pm Saturday after hearing water sounds coming from behind his home. A water tank is up on a hill between his house and the Elberta United Methodist Church. The Village of Elberta arrived 30 minutes after...
ELBERTA, MI
My North.com

3 Winning Soup Recipes to Warm You Up This Winter

Our team at 910 Media Group loves lunching … and a little friendly competition. So, we got our food-loving crew together at the Traverse City office and had a good ol’ winter soup smackdown. These are the three winning recipes—all rich, hearty and soul-warming. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

New school board members address issues and potential of violence

GRAND TRAVERSE & EMMET COUNTIES (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two new school board members are beginning their terms in northern Michigan, as some school boards have become centers of controversy in the U.S. and targets of violence. Beth Flynn serves on Petoskey's Public School Board of Education, while Beth Pack sits on...
PETOSKEY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Couple charged with maintaining a drug house in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested for allegedly maintaining a drug house in Garfield Township, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Brigett Urick, 51, and her boyfriend Nicholas Smith, 27, were arraigned on Saturday and have been charged with the following:. Possession with intent to deliver...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Fundraising Efforts Underway for Cadillac Family after Fatal Crash

Fundraising efforts are underway for a family after two people died in a Wexford County. The crash on Jan. 24 on M-115 near Mesick took the life of driver 31-year-old Jordan Griffin and his 13-year-old passenger Chase Lobeck. It’s now over a week later since the deadly car crash, and emotions are still raw for family friend, Kelsey Swiatkowski.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Manistee Man in Custody after Shooting Incident

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody in connection to a shooting on Feb. 3. Around 7:00 Friday night – deputies were called to the 700 block of Piney Road in Manistee Township with reports of a shooting. The caller said they heard three...
MANISTEE, MI
Up North Voice

Three retire from Sheriff’s Department

ROSCOMMON- Deputy Jeff Greiser (24 years), Sgt. Dean Maeder (24 years), and Lt. Eric Tiepel (26 years) were honored for their dedication and decades of service to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department. Approximately 60 co-workers, family, and friends attended the event at the CRAF Center, on January 13. Sheriff...
ROSCOMMON, MI

