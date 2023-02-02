Read full article on original website
traverseticker.com
TSO To Launch Summer Concert Series In New Civic Square Downtown
After a successful launch last year in the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park, the Traverse Symphony Orchestra has a new venue for its summer concert series in 2023 – one in the heart of downtown Traverse City designed to make the symphony more open and accessible to the community. TSO will perform three outdoor shows in the new downtown civic square at the corner of State and Union streets, with donor support allowing the symphony to purchase a new saddlespan tent and to offer free seating to the public.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Kids Commute: 'Cinderella' week!
You can experience "Cinderella" in real life for free at Winterlochen on Saturday, where you'll also have the chance to meet Kate and conduct the Interlochen Arts Academy Wind Symphony!. This week on Kids Commute, you'll hear all about Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev's take on this classic story, when even...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan Snowmobile Festival returns to Gaylord
After a two-year hiatus and below average snowfall, the Michigan Snowmobile Festival is coming back to Gaylord this weekend. Since the National Weather Service office in Gaylord started keeping track of snowfall in 1998, the average accumulation in Gaylord is 36 inches for the month of January. This year only 14 inches of snow fell.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Housing, healthcare issues addressed at Petoskey State of the Community
Under the stained glass windows of the Crooked Tree Arts Center, regional leaders talked about systemic issues at the 18th annual Petoskey state of the community gathering. Speakers included figureheads in education, environment, state and local governments and tourism. The common thread in each interview was ways to address housing scarcity and access to healthcare.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
9&10 News
Water Tank in Elberta Causes Flood
The Village of Elberta received a call from a resident on Lincoln Ave around 3pm Saturday after hearing water sounds coming from behind his home. A water tank is up on a hill between his house and the Elberta United Methodist Church. The Village of Elberta arrived 30 minutes after...
MLive.com
It’s so cold out today Michigan has ‘diamond dust’ falling from the sky
If you look out your window today and see tiny, sparkling snowflakes that appear to be falling from a clear blue sky, it’s not snow. It’s diamond dust. It’s happening in parts of Northern Michigan today, Feb. 3, according to the National Weather Service. Staff at the...
My North.com
3 Winning Soup Recipes to Warm You Up This Winter
Our team at 910 Media Group loves lunching … and a little friendly competition. So, we got our food-loving crew together at the Traverse City office and had a good ol’ winter soup smackdown. These are the three winning recipes—all rich, hearty and soul-warming. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
UpNorthLive.com
New school board members address issues and potential of violence
GRAND TRAVERSE & EMMET COUNTIES (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two new school board members are beginning their terms in northern Michigan, as some school boards have become centers of controversy in the U.S. and targets of violence. Beth Flynn serves on Petoskey's Public School Board of Education, while Beth Pack sits on...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Small Michigan coastal town ranked among the 20 most beautiful in the U.S.
LELAND, MI - You’ll have no shortage of Instagrammable photos after visiting this small coastal town. One of Michigan’s most picturesque places is getting some love from a national publication. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland among the 20 most beautiful small towns in the U.S. “Fishtown,”...
UpNorthLive.com
Couple charged with maintaining a drug house in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested for allegedly maintaining a drug house in Garfield Township, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Brigett Urick, 51, and her boyfriend Nicholas Smith, 27, were arraigned on Saturday and have been charged with the following:. Possession with intent to deliver...
9&10 News
Fundraising Efforts Underway for Cadillac Family after Fatal Crash
Fundraising efforts are underway for a family after two people died in a Wexford County. The crash on Jan. 24 on M-115 near Mesick took the life of driver 31-year-old Jordan Griffin and his 13-year-old passenger Chase Lobeck. It’s now over a week later since the deadly car crash, and emotions are still raw for family friend, Kelsey Swiatkowski.
Northern Michigan house fire claims the life of 6-year-old girl
A 6-year-old girl is dead in Northern Michigan, authorities said, after a fire broke out at her family’s home over the weekend. According to Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township Brock Baum, the deadly blaze started around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
9&10 News
Manistee Man in Custody after Shooting Incident
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody in connection to a shooting on Feb. 3. Around 7:00 Friday night – deputies were called to the 700 block of Piney Road in Manistee Township with reports of a shooting. The caller said they heard three...
Up North Voice
Three retire from Sheriff’s Department
ROSCOMMON- Deputy Jeff Greiser (24 years), Sgt. Dean Maeder (24 years), and Lt. Eric Tiepel (26 years) were honored for their dedication and decades of service to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department. Approximately 60 co-workers, family, and friends attended the event at the CRAF Center, on January 13. Sheriff...
Suspected drunk driver dies after MSP trooper-involved shooting
A suspected drunk driver is dead after a shooting involving a state trooper during a traffic stop in Crawford County. It happened Friday night along northbound I-75 northeast of Houghton Lake.
Police shoot, kill man in Crawford County following traffic crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI -- An investigation has been launched into the fatal shooting of a Tawas man by a Michigan State Police trooper Friday night. David Alan Stockton, 48, of Tawas, was shot and killed by an MSP trooper following a confrontation between the two while troopers were responding to a vehicle crash at about 9 p.m. Feb. 3, police said in a news release.
