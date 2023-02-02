Read full article on original website
Related
signalscv.com
Family Promise to host poker night, pinot and paint fundraiser
Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event is scheduled Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center. Food, drinks and mocktails are available from 6 p.m. and cards fly at 7...
signalscv.com
The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups
The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
signalscv.com
Suzette Martinez Valladares | We Need to Hold Criminals Accountable
Californians can’t go a day without hearing about tragic crime in their community. From the Drug Enforcement Agency seizing a record one million fentanyl pills in Inglewood, to the L.A. Police Department warning communities about street robberies and follow-home attacks throughout L.A., rising crime is completely out of control. And these past few weeks we have all seen the horrific headlines that read, “Victims identified in 6th mass shooting in 13 days to rock California.” The most basic responsibility of government is to protect its people.
signalscv.com
Spectacular Valentine’s Day Destinations
As Valentine’s Day approaches in the Santa Clarita Valley the landscape in the SCV is looking spectacular with its dazzling carpet of bright green. It won’t be long before wildflowers will burst forth covering the SCV at every turn. There are many other spectacular and special locations to...
signalscv.com
Cold weather alert issued for SCV
A wind advisory placed upon the Santa Clarita Valley projected gusts of up to 45 mph on Sunday night, which will be followed up by a cold weather alert on Monday night. Temperatures within the valley were already forecasted by the National Weather Service to drop to a low of 38 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday night but will increase slightly to 41 degrees on Monday night. The cold weather alert will last until Tuesday night.
Comments / 0