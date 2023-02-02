Memphis-based brewery’s three year-round beers will now be available in 19 states. Memphis, TN — WISEACRE Brewing Company today launches statewide distribution in Virginia. Three of the Memphis-based breweries’ year-round beers – Ananda IPA, Gotta Get Up to Get Down Coffee Milk Stout, and the Great American Beer Festival Bronze Medal-winning Tiny Bomb Pilsner – will be available, along with Seasonal and Specialty Releases, in all Total Wine stores across Virginia, along with many other better beer stores.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO