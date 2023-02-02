Read full article on original website
Cloud Leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft Show the Once-Booming Market Is Cooling Down
The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
Amazon Stock Hit Hardest After Tech Earnings Bonanza, Despite Misses by Apple and Alphabet
Amazon's stock slid Friday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Its stock was hit harder than peers Apple and Alphabet, which also reported on Thursday evening. Still, analysts were encouraged by CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to get costs under control and said Amazon could prove resilient in the turbulent...
Asia Markets Close Mostly Lower as U.S. Jobs Report Show Room for More Hikes; Adani Saga Continues
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday as a stronger-than-expected jobs report from the U.S. worrying investors the Federal Reserve has room for more interest rate hikes, as it continued its efforts to control inflation. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Nordstrom, Ford and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amazon – The e-commerce giant's stock tumbled 8.4% despite a revenue beat. Late Thursday, Amazon issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the current period. The company also reported a slowdown in growth within its cloud business. Alphabet — The tech giant saw...
January's U.S. Jobs Reports Was Stunningly Good
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. What you need to know today. January's U.S. jobs report...
Tech Stocks Just Finished a Five-Week Rally — the Longest Stretch Since Market Peak in November 2021
The Nasdaq closed out its fifth straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since November 2021, the month the index peaked. Earnings reports from Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all disappointed, but investors are more focused on the cost-cutting efforts the companies are now implementing. The Nasdaq is up 15% to...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Advantage of the Bull Market by Selling Some Shares
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
European Markets Lower as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started the new trading week on a negative note as investors gauge the global economic outlook and efforts to tackle inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.8% by mid-afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses trading in the...
Crypto Investors Lost Nearly $4 Billion to Hackers in 2022
Last year marked the worst year on record for cryptocurrency hacks, according to Chainalysis' latest analysis. Cryptocurrency hackers stole $3.8 billion in 2022, according to the blockchain analytics firm's report — up from $3.3 billion in 2021. October had the most crypto hacks in a single month with $775.7 million stolen in 32 separate attacks, according to the study.
Optimism on Chinese Stocks Soars to Five-Year Highs
BEIJING — Money is flowing into mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stocks in ways not seen since 2018, according to research firm EPFR Global. Active foreign fund managers put $1.39 billion into mainland Chinese stocks in the four weeks ended Jan. 25, EPFR data showed. Active fund inflows into Hong Kong stocks were even greater during that time, at $2.16 billion.
U.S. Credit Card Debt Jumps 18.5% and Hits a Record $930.6 Billion
Total credit card debt reached a record $930.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the latest credit report from TransUnion. As balance rise, so have delinquencies, which is “something to watch,” says TransUnion’s Michele Raneri. For most Americans, inflation and rising interest rates are...
Activision Blizzard Pays SEC $35 Million to Settle Probe
Activision Blizzard will settle with the SEC for $35 million over claims that the company violated federal whistleblower protections and failed to maintain adequate disclosure standards. The settlement is not an admission or denial of wrongdoing. CEO Bobby Kotick and other senior executives knew about significant harassment issues within Activision,...
Huawei Turns to Patents for a Lifeline — Including Those in the U.S.
BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Biden Administration Expands EV Tax Credits in Boost for Tesla, Cadillac, Others
The U.S. Treasury is changing its definition of an "SUV" to make more electric vehicles from Tesla, General Motors and others eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits at higher prices. The decision follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticizing the former standards as well as GM and...
Inside the ‘Wormhole,' Relativity Space's Monster Factory 3D-Printing Reusable Rockets
CNBC recently toured "The Wormhole," a more than 1-million-square-foot former Boeing facility, where Relativity Space is building its larger, reusable line of Terran R rockets. The aerospace startup continues to grow as it pursues a novel approach to manufacturing rockets out of mostly 3D-printed structures and parts, aiming for production...
How Zelle Is Different From Venmo, PayPal and CashApp
Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
Samsung Shows Off Newest Phones and Laptops at Interactive Pop-Up in Downtown SF
At its first in-person product launch in San Francisco since 2020, Samsung introduced new phones and laptops into a world that's changed drastically. "During the pandemic, technology products like PCs and smartphones became incredibly important — and everybody bought new ones," said tech analyst Bob O'Donnell, president of Technalysis Research. "The problem is now everybody's got all these devices, and we're in a tougher market."
