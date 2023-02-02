ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Cloud Leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft Show the Once-Booming Market Is Cooling Down

The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
NBC San Diego

Amazon Stock Hit Hardest After Tech Earnings Bonanza, Despite Misses by Apple and Alphabet

Amazon's stock slid Friday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Its stock was hit harder than peers Apple and Alphabet, which also reported on Thursday evening. Still, analysts were encouraged by CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to get costs under control and said Amazon could prove resilient in the turbulent...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Nordstrom, Ford and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amazon – The e-commerce giant's stock tumbled 8.4% despite a revenue beat. Late Thursday, Amazon issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the current period. The company also reported a slowdown in growth within its cloud business. Alphabet — The tech giant saw...
NBC San Diego

January's U.S. Jobs Reports Was Stunningly Good

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. What you need to know today. January's U.S. jobs report...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Advantage of the Bull Market by Selling Some Shares

CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Lower as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started the new trading week on a negative note as investors gauge the global economic outlook and efforts to tackle inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.8% by mid-afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses trading in the...
NBC San Diego

Crypto Investors Lost Nearly $4 Billion to Hackers in 2022

Last year marked the worst year on record for cryptocurrency hacks, according to Chainalysis' latest analysis. Cryptocurrency hackers stole $3.8 billion in 2022, according to the blockchain analytics firm's report — up from $3.3 billion in 2021. October had the most crypto hacks in a single month with $775.7 million stolen in 32 separate attacks, according to the study.
NBC San Diego

Optimism on Chinese Stocks Soars to Five-Year Highs

BEIJING — Money is flowing into mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stocks in ways not seen since 2018, according to research firm EPFR Global. Active foreign fund managers put $1.39 billion into mainland Chinese stocks in the four weeks ended Jan. 25, EPFR data showed. Active fund inflows into Hong Kong stocks were even greater during that time, at $2.16 billion.
NBC San Diego

U.S. Credit Card Debt Jumps 18.5% and Hits a Record $930.6 Billion

Total credit card debt reached a record $930.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the latest credit report from TransUnion. As balance rise, so have delinquencies, which is “something to watch,” says TransUnion’s Michele Raneri. For most Americans, inflation and rising interest rates are...
NBC San Diego

Activision Blizzard Pays SEC $35 Million to Settle Probe

Activision Blizzard will settle with the SEC for $35 million over claims that the company violated federal whistleblower protections and failed to maintain adequate disclosure standards. The settlement is not an admission or denial of wrongdoing. CEO Bobby Kotick and other senior executives knew about significant harassment issues within Activision,...
NBC San Diego

Huawei Turns to Patents for a Lifeline — Including Those in the U.S.

BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
NBC San Diego

Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
NBC San Diego

Biden Administration Expands EV Tax Credits in Boost for Tesla, Cadillac, Others

The U.S. Treasury is changing its definition of an "SUV" to make more electric vehicles from Tesla, General Motors and others eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits at higher prices. The decision follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticizing the former standards as well as GM and...
NBC San Diego

How Zelle Is Different From Venmo, PayPal and CashApp

Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
NBC San Diego

Samsung Shows Off Newest Phones and Laptops at Interactive Pop-Up in Downtown SF

At its first in-person product launch in San Francisco since 2020, Samsung introduced new phones and laptops into a world that's changed drastically. "During the pandemic, technology products like PCs and smartphones became incredibly important — and everybody bought new ones," said tech analyst Bob O'Donnell, president of Technalysis Research. "The problem is now everybody's got all these devices, and we're in a tougher market."

