Family found dead in Pennsylvania made a 'joint decision' to kill themselves, police say
A Pennsylvania family found shot dead in their backyard last week in what police say appears to be a suicide pact, included a mother and daughter who loved bowling and were devout Christian conservatives, people who knew them said. Morgan Daub, 26, and her parents, James Daub, 62, and Deborah...
Marco Rubio Deflated After Learning Trump Let a Chinese Spy Balloon Fly Over the U.S. 3 Times (Video)
Marco Rubio’s “Biden doesn’t know what he’s doing” balloon of hot air got popped Sunday when “This Week” host Jonathan Karl told him that former President Donald Trump let a Chinese spy balloon fly over the U.S. three times during his administration and did nothing.
Inside Ukraine’s bloodiest battle where soldiers have just 4 HOUR life expectancy in fighting with ‘drugged up’ Russians
SOLDIERS fighting in Ukraine's bloodiest battle have a life expectancy of just four hours as they fight "drugged up" Russians. Ukrainian troops in the battle for Bakhmut are fighting against what they’ve alleged is a zombie-like army that often outnumbers them ten to one. A once popular tourist destination,...
Hear what Biden said after suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down
President Joe Biden said the mission to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the East Coast was successful, and that he had ordered the Pentagon to knock the aircraft out of the sky as soon as it was safe to do so.
How the 11 Nuns Who Stood Up to Hitler were Executed?
Several innocent individuals and people were brutally put to death when the Second World War reached their doorstep. Many cities and villages were occupied and suffered greatly as a result of the German Army's rampage over various territories. In these trying times, many people sacrificed themselves for the sake of their community and humanity. However, many of the efforts of such glorious people have been looked over after the war ended. A classic example is the great nuns who sacrificed their lives for their nation. Here is the story of the horrific execution of 11 nuns who were executed for standing up to Hitler.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
Gephardt Daily
American medic in Ukraine killed while helping evacuate others
Feb. 4 (UPI) — An American medic who was volunteering on the front lines in Ukraine was killed when his vehicle was hit by a missile. Pete Reed, 34, was killed on Thursday in Bakhumut as he was helping citizens evacuate. Five people also were injured when his vehicle reportedly was hit by a missile.
Gephardt Daily
5th Circuit Court of Appeals in Texas rules gun ban on domestic abusers violates Second Amendment
Feb. 3 (UPI) — A Texas court has ruled that a federal law that bans people with restraining orders due to domestic violence from owning firearms violates the Second Amendment. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday threw out the Justice Department’s bid to uphold the conviction of...
