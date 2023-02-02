ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling Observer Live: A tribute to Lanny Poffo, AEW Dynamite thoughts

By Bryan Alvarez
 3 days ago

Bryan & Mike remember the late WWE star and poet laureate.

Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including the passing of the late great Lanny Poffo, personal stories including how he ended up on the Christmas Show last year, and more, then news, Dynamite and more. A packed show, so check it out~!

Right Click Save As

Listen to this and 14,000 archived podcasts with a wrestlingobserver.com subscription, or click video.f4wonline.com for full HD shows!

