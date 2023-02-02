Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Officer observes wrong-way driver on Redwood Road; takes suspect into custody
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City Police officer witnessed a wrong-way crash Sunday morning on Redwood Road and took the pickup driver into custody, officials say. The investigation started at about 6:24 a.m. when the officer, nearby to assist another officer...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect in Palmer Court apartments stabbing murder taken into custody
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A murder suspect wanted in the stabbing death Thursday of 34-year-old Charles Alires was taken into custody Saturday evening. Salt Lake City police announced Sunday that suspect Taddy Avalon Jackman, 43, had been arrested. Jackman was charged on suspicion...
Gephardt Daily
UPD: Woman arrested after fleeing officers, hitting multiple police cars
MIDVALE, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police say a woman who fled officers two days in a row, and who struck multiple police vehicles, told arresting officers after a high-risk stop that she “messed up.”. Madison Muse, 28, was arrested Thursday on 12 charges, five...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD arrests 1 of 2 suspects wanted after fatal stabbing at Palmer Court apartments
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One of two suspects wanted after Thursday’s fatal stabbing at the Palmer Court apartments has been arrested. The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant, who is charged with one count of obstruction of justice related to the murder of 34-year-old Charles Alires.
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
Gephardt Daily
Woman injures face, back in crash with snowmobile while tubing in Cache County
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old woman sustained significant face and back injuries when she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing Saturday afternoon in Logan Canyon. Search and rescue crews responded at 3:15 p.m. to assist with an accident involving a snowmobile and...
ksl.com
7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties
LEHI — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. "Through our investigation, detectives...
Gephardt Daily
Police identify victim, 2 suspects in fatal stabbing at Salt Lake City apartments
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 34-year-old man fatally stabbed Thursday at a Salt Lake City apartment complex, along with two men wanted in connection with his death. Charles Alires was stabbed Thursday afternoon at Palmer Court, 999 S. Main, and...
kslnewsradio.com
AirMed responds to tubing accident in Peter Sinks, Logan
LOGAN, Utah — Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, February 4, a 34-year-old female sustained critical injuries after being struck by a snowmobile. The accident occurred about 100 to 150 yards west of the Peter Sinks parking lot in Logan Canyon. According to a release from Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a...
KUTV
WATCH: Souths Salt Lake fire crews tackle aggressive semi-truck fire
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Crews responded to a semi-truck that caught fire on a highway through South Salt Lake Friday morning. Members of the South Salt Lake Fire Department reported that multiple engines were dispatched to the scene Feb. 3. Fire personnel reportedly sprung into action quickly and...
Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by snowmobile while tubing
A woman was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital after she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon Saturday afternoon.
ksl.com
3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting
MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
ABC 4
Missing Herriman girl located safe, police say
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help. HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.
Gephardt Daily
Late night crash hurts 9, draws even more emergency vehicles
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023, (Gephardt Daily) — Injuries were minor but plentiful in a late night crash in West Haven. The two-vehicle collision just before midnight Friday injured nine and brought a huge emergency response. Four Weber County Sheriff‘s deputies, two Utah Highway Patrol troopers, three ambulances, several paramedic vehicles and tow trucks were called to the scene at the 2550 S. 1900 West.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man shot in Glendale neighborhood has died
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man has died after being shot on Wednesday, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed. Police have identified the victim as Guthrie Serawop. The investigation started at 6:34 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 1665 S....
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
Woman faces charges for allegedly operating crack house in Holladay
On Thursday morning, Feb. 2, Lisa Lyn Bangerter, 59, was arrested and faces charges of operating an alleged crack house in Hollday after she was served a search warrant. The Unified Police Department
Single vehicle rollover I-80 Westbound
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 2:55 p.m., PCFD Engine 33, Medic Engine 35, Ambulance 36, Ambulance 36, and Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle rollover on I-80 […]
KSLTV
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of West Valley City home; Utah man arrested
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A missing girl from Arizona has been found while a Utah man, who is listed on the sex offender registry, has been arrested. Jordan Sorenson was on probation with Adult Probation and Parole at the time of his arrest. According to a press release...
Gephardt Daily
Police remove 3 sticks of dynamite from Salt Lake City home
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding residents not to touch suspicious devices or hazardous materials after officers removed three sticks of dynamite from a Salt Lake City home. Officers responded about 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home near 200 South and Iowa...
Comments / 3