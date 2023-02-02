Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations
The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Kevin Durant Could Be Traded by Nets; Celtics' Jaylen Brown Linked
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown might be shaking his head once again. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Monday on First Take that the Celtics could once again launch a pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Per Smith, Brown could be part of Boston's outgoing package. The trade market is...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Eye D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood After Missing Kyrie
The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly targeted Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Wood and Russell are the Clippers "prime targets" before the Thursday cutoff date for trades. The Clippers were among the...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Cryptic Tweet After Lakers Don't Trade for Kyrie Irving: Maybe It's Me
After the Los Angeles Lakers failed to acquire another star player when the Dallas Mavericks traded for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, LeBron James reacted on Twitter with a cryptic post:. James has not been shy about expressing his desire for the Lakers to improve the roster amid a...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Raptors, Jazz Are LA's 'Plan B Options' After Missing on Kyrie Trade
The Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz "have repeatedly popped up as Plan B options" for the Los Angeles Lakers after they missed out on trading for Kyrie Irving, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. "Both teams have been linked to the Lakers in recent weeks and have starter-level players who...
Bleacher Report
NBA Execs Wonder If Luka Dončić Is Pushed Away From Mavs After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks finally gave Luka Dončić some help in the form of All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, but some NBA executives think it could lead to Dončić eventually asking for his own trade. John Hollinger of The Athletic broke down a potential impact of the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: 'Pessimism' Kyrie Irving Trade Happens by NBA Deadline Due to Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly unlikely to acquire Kyrie Irving before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported there is "pessimism" Irving winds up in Los Angeles because the organization is hesitant to sign him to a long-term max contract extension. Irving pushed for...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Must Get Aggressive After Missing Out on Kyrie Irving Amid Trade Rumors
LeBron James is only 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time points record. As fans count down the points to the historic achievement, the Los Angeles Lakers are counting down the days to a different moment. At 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, the 2022-23 trade deadline will pass....
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NBA Championship Odds After Kyrie Irving's Trade to Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are now more likely to win a championship and the Brooklyn Nets are now less likely to win a championship, at least in the eyes of those who set the odds. Each team's championship odds changed after completing a trade that sent Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Thanks Nets Fans After Mavs Trade: 'Grateful I Got to Live out My Dream'
Kyrie Irving posted a farewell message to Brooklyn Nets fans after his reported trade to the Dallas Mavericks:. The Mavericks acquired Irving and Markieff Morris in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move came after...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Nets' Ben Simmons 'Has Zero Trade Value' in NBA After Kyrie Irving-Mavs Deal
The Brooklyn Nets might have to start a rebuild after dealing away Kyrie Irving, but Ben Simmons could be difficult to move. ESPN's Bobby Marks said Monday on Keyshawn, JWill and Max that Simmons has no trade value right now around the league (h/t Nick Friedell of ESPN). That could...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kyrie Irving Traded to Mavericks from Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, Picks, More
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly traded guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for a package including Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple draft picks. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal:. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported details of offers Brooklyn received from the Los Angeles Lakers...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: 'Clippers Made a Strong Offer to' Nets amid Lakers Buzz
The Los Angeles Clippers "made a strong offer" to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. Murray also noted head coach Tyronn Lue is "ready to reunite with his former player." The news comes after Irving requested a trade on Friday following failed...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets Want 'Kevin Durant to Stay Committed'; Eye Help After Kyrie Irving Trade
Kevin Durant has seen two superstars depart Brooklyn in a calendar year. He tried to push himself out last summer. That said, it appears the Nets have no interest in trading their All-Star forward before Thursday's deadline. "Now for Brooklyn, they want to get back to work," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Clippers May Be Skeptical of Kyrie Irving Trade; Fear Upsetting Chemistry
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's going to have no shortage of suitors leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline. One of those potential suitors is the Los Angeles Clippers as they continue to look at the point guard...
