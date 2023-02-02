Read full article on original website
Concerned American
2d ago
They gonna run this till 2024? Then say sorry couldn't push it thru, unconstitutional, But thanks for the votes!!!!!! Disgusting!!!
Susan Martin
3d ago
This is way for Feds to unload a portion of their mountain of debt. Their debt has ballooned to an all time high...mismanagement of Covid funds..lack of oversight on spending is going to be our downfall...Hey can we all have an all expense paid liquor tab when we fly? Pelosi had it. Probably all the entitled in Congress have it. Entitlement is going to be the downfall of this great country.
justin mcconnell
3d ago
screw this. I have a private loan...when you know just enough to save your family money by saving on interest cause private was cheaper....government sez no getting ahead for you.
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
Social Security benefits can be taken to pay student loans in default
Up to 15% of a person’s Social Security benefits can be garnished to pay student loans in default.
Here's How to Get Your Student Loans Forgiven — Even If Biden's Plan Falls Through
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may fall through due to challenges in Supreme Court. Borrowers should explore the many other loan relief options across the country for which they may qualify. With President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold and headed to the Supreme Court, tens...
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Student Loans: DOJ Says Overruling Biden’s Forgiveness Could Lead to Lawsuits Over ‘Virtually All Federal Action’
While the fate of borrowers' loan repayments remains in limbo until the end of February, experts are waiting with apprehension of what an upheld Supreme Court ruling will mean, not only for federal...
Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023
In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
Biden's new retirement law means you may not have to choose between paying off student debt and saving for the future
Starting next year, your boss can match whatever you're paying in student loans through retirement plans like 401(k)s and Roth IRAs.
If the Supreme Court strikes down student-loan forgiveness, it could have 'startling implications,' Biden says — and set a strange legal precedent going forward
Biden's DOJ not only urged the Supreme Court to uphold student debt relief, but cautioned it against the legal implications blocking it would have.
Nearly 2,000 people flooded a federal website to oppose Biden's 'totally unjust' and 'completely illegal' student-loan forgiveness proposals
The Education Department asked for input on its proposals to reform student-loan repayment. A batch of commenters who oppose the relief responded.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Your federal student loan payments could be cut in half
INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes could be coming to your monthly federal student loan payment. It's part of President Joe Biden's plan to provide relief for student borrowers. When he announced the plan in August 2022, the possible one-time cancellation stole the show. Now, new details are out about the...
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
I'm 43 and still have $25,000 left to pay in student loans — but now I have to take out more debt to stay in my field. This system is ridiculous.
Meghan Taff has paid off over 75% of her student-loan debt, but a new career requirement is forcing her to return to school and take on more debt.
A major student-loan company just laid off over 500 employees due to lack of work from Biden's stalled debt relief
Nelnet just laid off 560 employees for the second time during the student-loan payment pause, citing lack of work due to Biden's debt relief.
Stimulus Check Update: Joe Biden Makes an Announcement About a May Deadline That Could Impact 2023 Stimulus Checks
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. The COVID-19 emergency is coming to an...
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden would veto a bill being pushed by House Republicans that would limit his ability to draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House said Monday.
Parents who took on student loans for their kids' educations aren't included in Biden's new debt relief proposals
Biden just proposed sweeping plans to reform income-driven repayment plans for student-loan borrowers, but parents with PLUS loans won't make the cut.
Biden slaps 20-year mining ban on Minnesota land, gives more power to China
Reps. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and Peter Stauber, R-Minn., with policy expert Christopher Bedford, argue President Biden's ban on Minnesota mining will put America and its economy "last."
Biden Administration Announces COVID-19 Emergency Declarations Will End in May
The Biden administration informed Congress on Monday of its plan to begin winding down the COVID-19 national and public health emergency declarations with an end date set for May 11. The announcement comes in response to two House Republican measures pushing to end the emergencies immediately, according to CNN. “The...
