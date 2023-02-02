ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 44

Concerned American
2d ago

They gonna run this till 2024? Then say sorry couldn't push it thru, unconstitutional, But thanks for the votes!!!!!! Disgusting!!!

Reply
12
Susan Martin
3d ago

This is way for Feds to unload a portion of their mountain of debt. Their debt has ballooned to an all time high...mismanagement of Covid funds..lack of oversight on spending is going to be our downfall...Hey can we all have an all expense paid liquor tab when we fly? Pelosi had it. Probably all the entitled in Congress have it. Entitlement is going to be the downfall of this great country.

Reply
9
justin mcconnell
3d ago

screw this. I have a private loan...when you know just enough to save your family money by saving on interest cause private was cheaper....government sez no getting ahead for you.

Reply
5
Related
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
WTHR

Your federal student loan payments could be cut in half

INDIANAPOLIS — Big changes could be coming to your monthly federal student loan payment. It's part of President Joe Biden's plan to provide relief for student borrowers. When he announced the plan in August 2022, the possible one-time cancellation stole the show. Now, new details are out about the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Complex

Biden Administration Announces COVID-19 Emergency Declarations Will End in May

The Biden administration informed Congress on Monday of its plan to begin winding down the COVID-19 national and public health emergency declarations with an end date set for May 11. The announcement comes in response to two House Republican measures pushing to end the emergencies immediately, according to CNN. “The...
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
53K+
Followers
933
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy