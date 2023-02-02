Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
New FTX CEO Charged Crypto Exchange $690K Last Year: Hearing
FTX's replacement CEO for alleged crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, John J. Ray III, charged the failed crypto exchange $690,000 for his first weeks on the job, Ray told the bankruptcy court Monday. Ray,...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies Files for Bankruptcy
Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a firm co-founded by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and former executive Gary Wang, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Friday. Emergent Fidelity was the company which held 56 million shares...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Lender Genesis and Parent DCG Reach Initial Agreement With Main Creditors: Source
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its bankrupt Genesis subsidiaries reached an in-principle agreement on terms of a restructuring plan with a group of the firm's main creditors, according to a person familiar with the situation.
CoinDesk
FTX Being Advised by Cybersecurity Firm Sygnia on Hack Inquiry, CEO Ray Says
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX is being advised by cybersecurity companySygnia after FTX apparently underwent a massive hack in November, its new chief executive, John J. Ray III, told a Delaware bankruptcy court on Monday.
CoinDesk
Hong Kong Regulator Wants to Beef Up Its Staff Covering Virtual Assets
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) wants to expand the team handling virtual assets as the cityseeks to become a crypto hub. In its budget report for 2023-24 to the jurisdiction's Legislative Council,...
CoinDesk
Digital Bank Revolut to Offer Crypto Staking: Report
Digital banking service Revolut is starting to offer crypto staking to customers in the U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA), according to areport by financial technology publication AltFi. Revolut, which has around 25 million...
CoinDesk
Crypto VC Firm Pantera Loses Co-CIO Joey Krug
Crypto-focused venture capital and investment giant Pantera Capital has reorganized its leadership with the departure of co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug and the formation of an executive management committee, according to a letter sent out to limited partners on Friday.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Lending Protocol Clearpool to Start Institutional Borrowing Platform
Clearpool, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol, will launch its non-custodial institutional borrowing platform Clearpool Prime in the first quarter of this year, according to a Monday blog post outlining plans for 2023. Institutional...
CoinDesk
DeFi Lender Alchemix Approves ALCX Token Buyback Plan
The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind crypto loans protocol Alchemix Finance on Monday approved a proposal to divert some of the cash bolstering its treasury and yield-farming activities into a token buyback program for its native ALCX.
CoinDesk
Fed Policy Win Could Harm Bitcoin’s Wall Street Narrative
Economic data and other indicators, including a more upbeat mood in financial markets, point to a real possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve will defy earlier expectations and successfully engineer asoft landing in the world's biggest economy.
CoinDesk
Bernstein: Ethereum Activity Has Picked Up, With Shanghai Upgrade the Next Big Catalyst
Ethereum has witnessed much healthier on-chain activity recently, with improved interest innon-fungible-tokens (NFT) led by the launch of a mini-game by Yuga Labs, Bernstein said in a research report Monday. Daily fees on the...
CoinDesk
Why Crypto Is Not an 'Industry'
New concepts are complicated enough to talk about without having to struggle with vocabulary. It's not so much the need to occasionally use arcane terms; it's also that long-established words can be inadequate and better ones are not yet in circulation. One painful example is a word I need to use several times a day, knowing it is inaccurate.
Why Meta Platforms Jumped 23.8% in January
The social media giant has declared 2023 the "Year of Efficiency."
CoinDesk
Binance-WazirX Tensions Escalate; CZ Publishes 'Time Management' Rules
"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories, including Binance inviting Zanmai Labs, the entity operating the Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to a blog post on Friday. Separately, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, aka 'CZ,' discusses his time management guidelines in a recent blog post. Plus, Russia's largest bank Sberbank will release a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform by May this year, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.
CoinDesk
Filecoin Creator Protocol Labs Cuts 21% of Staff
Protocol Labs, the company behind decentralized file storage network Filecoin, is laying off 21% of its staff, CEO Juan Benetannounced in a blog post on Friday. Benet cited an "extremely challenging economic downturn," particularly...
Capital One Just Saw a Spike in Loan Losses. Should Investors Be Worried?
Loan losses and delinquencies for the banking giant rose significantly in the fourth quarter.
CoinDesk
Options Automated Market Maker Lyra Deploys to Arbitrum Network
Lyra, an automated market maker for crypto traders to buy and selloptions, is now a multichain protocol after successfully launching its Newport upgrade earlier this week. Initially only running on Ethereum layer 2 chain...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance Introduces Tool for Calculating Taxes on Transactions
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has introduced a tool to help users calculate the tax obligations on their crypto transactions as governments increasingly look to ensure they don't miss out on revenue from the industry. The...
CoinDesk
StarkWare Partnering With Chainlink for StarkNet Growth
StarkWare, a creator of layer 2 blockchain scaling systems, said it will partner with blockchain data provider Chainlink Labs to help accelerate app development and general growth for the StarkNet ecosystem. StarkWare is one of the more highly valued scalability entities, having reached an $8 billion valuation during a funding round last year.
