ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Big splash: Man, 91, mistakes Alabama pond for parking lot, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrMWv_0kaZO4pP00

A 91-year-old motorist visiting a northern Alabama city mistook a pond for a parking lot and drove the vehicle into the water on Thursday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Huntsville Police Department Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to Big Spring Park in Huntsville shortly before 9 a.m. CST, WHNT-TV reported.

White said the 91-year-old man, who is not from Huntsville, believed the water was a parking lot, according to the television station.

The motorist was able to exit the vehicle safely, AL.com reported. No injuries were reported.

A tow truck was called to the scene and was able to remove the vehicle from the pond without incident, according to WHNT .

“Reminder, technology isn’t perfect,” the Huntsville Police Department wrote on its Facebook and Twitter accounts. “Always be aware of your surroundings.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck

Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Alabama Sheriff’s Offices Facing Financial Burden …. Sheriff's offices across the state say they recognized a plummet in pistol permit purchases dating back to 2020 when talk...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One seriously injured in Huntsville crash Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday. Webster said that the crash occurred on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
FALKVILLE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Gadsden Mall | Shopping mall in Gadsden, Alabama

The Gadsden Mall is a regional 502,591-square-foot (46,692.2 m2) shopping mall on U.S. Route 411 (Rainbow Drive) in Gadsden, Alabama. Located at the interchange of Interstate 759 and U.S. Route 411, it is in the southern section of the city. It is anchored by Belk. The site of the mall...
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT-TV

One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting

Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT News 19

Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?

Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, our sister station CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
147K+
Followers
156K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy