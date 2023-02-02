ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NJ sand sculptor carves Philadelphia Eagles tribute in Cape May

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWNY2_0kaZO0IV00

A South Jersey Eagles fan is making his mark in the sand, using his stellar sculpting talents to root for the birds ahead of the big game.

"Growing up, my dad and I would come to the beach a lot and we would always be doing sand sculptures," said Brendan Schaffer of Villas, New Jersey.

Their talents only grew over the years as both father and son carved alligators, dragons, and cartoon characters out of sand and snow.

"All of a sudden it became this big thing when we entered a snow sculpture into a sand contest," said Schaffer. "We won first place... and we got better and better as we practiced."

Schaffer made a tradition out of sculpting football tributes for whichever teams made it to the Super Bowl.

"I'm very happy that this year the Eagles are in the Super Bowl because my dad and I are life-long Eagles fans," he said.

With the help of city workers from Cape May, Schaffer sculpted a stunning Eagles logo in the sand in about five hours this morning. The temporary eco-artwork is located at Cove Beach by Sunset Pavilion.

"You can never tell how long it's going to last. I'm going to try to make sure that it's here for the next few days at least," said Schaffer. "But I hope that people come and visit the sculpture and root for the Eagles."

To learn more about Brendan Schaffer's artwork, visit his Facebook.

RELATED: 'What's a Philly Thing?' Eagles fans have the answer on Broad Street

Fans stormed the streets after the Philadelphia Eagles scored their way into the Super Bowl. We asked them, "What's a Philly Thing?"

Comments / 21

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players

Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe

Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets

Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

An Eagles Championship Will Mean This Store Owes Its Customers $300,000

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Last November, John Calvecchio had an idea: If the Eagles won the Superbowl, he would refund purchases for more than $300 made from his Doylestown store, Sports Connection. Calvecchio made a video featuring Eagles rookie Nakobe Dean announcing the promotion, posted it to Instagram and sat back and waited. The promotion was wildly successful. Calvecchio said that since he posted that video, sales at his store, which sells sports trading cards, sneakers and team gear, have been “crazy.” But with the big game a week away, it looks like Calvecchio will have to pay up. By his estimate, he could end...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
The Hill

Unabashed Jill Biden is Philadelphia Eagles fan-in-chief

For the first time in years, there’s an occupant in the White House who has hometown bragging rights on the line in next week’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.  And it’s not President Biden.  First lady Jill Biden is a die-hard Eagles fan, which means she’s unabashed and insufferable…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
135K+
Followers
18K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy