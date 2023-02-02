ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Alabama Has Reportedly Hired A New Defensive Coordinator

Mere days after hiring the former star pupil of LSU head coach Brian Kelly, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have hired another coach with ties to one of his biggest rivals. According to ESPN's Chris Low, Alabama has hired Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator. Steele is well-known at ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Transfer News

Despite losing his starting job after the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Jalen Hurts continued to take the advice of head coach Nick Saban. And it served him well when he was ready to transfer. In an interview with The 33rd Team, Saban revealed that when Hurts wanted to ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Why He's Still Coaching At 71 Years Old

Nick Saban is posed to return for his 17th season as Alabama's football head coach in 2023. Earlier this week, Saban joined The 33rd Team's Vic Carucci and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowherd to discuss what continues to drive him at age 71.  "I like the relationships with the ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Notre Dame Football Legend Sounds Off On Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a new offensive coordinator in former Notre Dame assistant Tommy Rees and one Notre Dame legend couldn't be happier... that Rees is now gone. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Notre Dame legend Tim Brown ripped Rees for being a terrible offensive coordinator and believes ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Alabama Crimson Tide: OC Hire & Latest News from Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator search finally came to a close on Friday, as Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees accepted an offer to take the same position at Alabama. Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, served as the OC in South Bend for three seasons after beginning his career as a quarterbacks coach. Many believe he will help instill a shift in the Alabama offense, returning the unit to more balanced, complementary football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire

Friday delivered massive news for the Alabama Crimson Tide. On3 Sports reported Friday afternoon that Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had been hired to the same position on head coach Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. The move comes just a day after Chris Low of ESPN reported that Rees had emerged as Read more... The post Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Man found shot to death in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday in Center Point. At around 9 a.m., deputies were called to Shadowood Circle on a report of a body near an apartment stairwell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot....
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house

BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
BESSEMER, AL
