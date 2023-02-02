Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Report: 1 Thing Could 'Complicate' Aaron Rodgers Trade
You'd think with Aaron Rodgers potentially being on the market that teams would be stumbling over themselves for a chance at the Hall of Fame QB. But according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the 39-year-old's constant flirtation with retirement could throw a bit of a wrench in things; on top of his ...
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before. A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023
Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
NFL World Reacts To Geno Smith's Announcement
What a story Geno Smith was in 2022. Nine years after being labeled a draft bust when the Jets selected him in the second round, a 32-year-old Geno was able to lead a Seahawks team that many believed would be an afterthought into the playoffs. Earning Pro Bowl honors and a Comeback Player of the ...
Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement
Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
Star Transfer Quarterback Sam Hartman Trending After Alabama Update
Tommy Rees is leaving Notre Dame behind to become Alabama's next offensive coordinator. This move was announced this Friday afternoon. Rees, 30, took a visit to Alabama on Thursday. Clearly, his interview with Nick Saban went very well. Since Rees will lead Alabama's offense for ...
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
Look: LeBron Has 3-Word Reaction To Kyrie Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers didn't land Kyrie Irving, as the Dallas Mavericks won the bidding for the Brooklyn Nets star point guard. LeBron James appeared to weigh in on social media. The Los Angeles Lakers star took to social media with a three-word message. "Maybe It’s Me," he wrote. LeBron and Kyrie ...
Look: Throw From Peyton Manning's 11-Year-Old Son Goes Viral
The Manning family football dynasty might have a new signal caller that fans can keep an eye on in the near future. With Peyton Manning coaching during the Pro Bowl Games, his son Marshall has been having some fun on the practice field throwing the ball around. And he hasn't looked half bad. ...
Longtime Buccaneers Player Could Reportedly Be Cut
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went all-in on signing Tom Brady and surrounding him with talent in 2020. And while it got them a second Lombardi Trophy for the display case, they now find themselves in a position to potentially axe one of their veteran stars. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud ...
Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed
After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen discusses off-season plans
The New York Giants are entering a crucial offseason coming off of their most successful season in the last decade. The goal for second-year general manager Joe Schoen is to build on the team’s newfound success. Schoen recently discussed the Giants’ plans for the offseason, saying the organization is “in much better shape this year.”
Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Admission
Aaron Rodgers has been hearing a lot from Las Vegas Raiders fans over the past couple of days. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who could reportedly be traded this offseason, has been playing in a celebrity golf tournament. He's been hearing a lot from Raiders fans along the way. “I’m just going ...
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Tom Brady Monday
"Tom Brady has only been retired for a week and he's already starting an OnlyFans." That's the common joke being made about the legendary NFL quarterback on Monday morning. Less than a week after retiring from the National Football League, the 45-year-old Brady shared a racy, shirtless photo to ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Coaching Hire
The New Orleans Saints are about to hire a new defensive coordinator. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are going to hire former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods for the same position. Woods will be reuniting with Dennis Allen after the two were together in Oakland with ...
T.J. Watt Names The Toughest Offensive Lineman He's Faced
In his six NFL seasons, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league. But there are at least a few players who know how to give him fits. Speaking to TheSpun this week, Watt was asked to name the toughest offensive lineman he's had to ...
Former NFL Quarterback Says Tom Brady Keeps 'Ruining' His Career
Tom Brady may soon embark on a broadcasting career after announcing his retirement Wednesday. The iconic quarterback signed a 10-year, $375 million deal last year to join FOX's commentary booth when he's done playing. While Brady reportedly won't participate in the network's Super Bowl coverage ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
722K+
Followers
92K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0