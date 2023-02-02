Read full article on original website
This New Method Trains AI Models With Multi-Label Classification Data Using Adaptive Resonance Theory-Based Clustering
With the recent developments of IoT technology, it has become relatively easy to obtain a large amount of data and use them for machine learning algorithms. Engaging in ongoing learning is becoming increasingly crucial for machine learning algorithms to use the data effectively. One of the machine learning algorithms is Classification. A classification algorithm is a supervised learning technique in which new data is classified based on the training data. The program learns from examples and categorizes the new data, such as the picture of a cat/dog, whether the mail is spam or not, etc. There can be two types of Classification:
Streamlining Large Model Training Through Dataset Distillation by Compressing Huge Datasets to Small Number of Informative Synthetic Examples
Over the past few years, deep learning has had remarkable success in several industries, including speech recognition, computer vision, and natural language processing. Whether it was for AlexNet in 2012, ResNet in 2016, Bert in 2018, or ViT, CLIP, and DALLE in the present, these deep models’ notable advancements can be primarily attributed to the massive datasets they were trained on. To gather, store, transmit, pre-process, etc., such an enormous volume of data might require a lot of work. Additionally, training over large datasets typically necessitates astronomical computation costs and thousands of GPU hours to achieve satisfactory performance. This is inconvenient and hinders the performance of many applications that depend on training over large datasets repeatedly, such as neural architecture search and hyper-parameter optimization.
A Recent AI Research Proposes IDE-3D: An Interactive Disentangled Editing Framework for High-Resolution 3D-aware Portrait Synthesis
Portrait synthesis has become a rapidly growing field of computer graphics in recent years. If you are wondering what portrait synthesis means, it is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) task involving an image generator. This generator is trained to produce photorealistic facial images that can be manipulated in several ways, such as haircut, clothing, poses, and pupil color. With the advancements in deep learning and computer vision, it is now possible to generate photorealistic 3D faces that can be used in various applications such as virtual reality, video games, and movies. Despite these advancements, existing methods still face challenges in balancing the trade-off between the quality and editability of the generated portraits. Some methods produce low-resolution but editable faces, while others generate high-quality but uneditable faces.
Google AI Open-Sources Flan-T5: A Transformer-Based Language Model That Uses A Text-To-Text Approach For NLP Tasks
Large language models, such as PaLM, Chinchilla, and ChatGPT, have opened up new possibilities in performing natural language processing (NLP) tasks from reading instructive cues. The prior art has demonstrated that instruction tuning, which involves finetuning language models on various NLP tasks organized with instructions, further improves language models’ capacity to carry out an unknown task given an instruction. By comparing their finetuning procedures and strategies, They evaluate the approaches and outcomes of open-sourced instruction generalization initiatives in this paper.
Salesforce AI Research Introduces BLIP-2: A Generic And Efficient Vision-Language Pre-Training Strategy That Bootstraps From Frozen Image Encoders And Frozen Large Language Models (LLMs)
Research on vision-language pretraining (VLP) has advanced quickly in the past few years. Pre-trained models of progressively bigger scale have been created to advance the state-of-the-art on numerous downstream tasks continually. However, due to end-to-end training with large-scale models and datasets, most cutting-edge vision-language models suffer a substantial computation cost during pretraining.
An Enhanced Joint Generative And Contrastive Learning (GCL+) Framework For Unsupervised Person Re-Identification (ReID)
Unsupervised representation learning in person re-identification (ReID) is a task in computer vision that aims to identify a specific person across different camera views without using labeled training data. One approach to solving this problem is to use self-supervised contrastive learning methods that learn an invariant representation of the person’s identity by maximizing the similarity between two augmented views of the same image. However, traditional data augmentation techniques used in this approach may introduce undesirable distortions on identity features, which may not be favorable for tasks requiring high sensitivity to a person’s identity.
Meet STEPS: A New Computer Vision Method That Jointly Learns A Nighttime Image Enhancer And A Depth Estimator Without Using Ground Truth
In recent times, researchers have gained considerable interest in self-supervised depth estimation techniques because of their low hardware cost and ability to promote the 3D sensing capabilities of self-driving vehicles. By employing the underlying geometry in image sequences as supervision, self-supervised learning for depth estimation produces encouraging results. Their performance on several datasets, including KITTI, Cityscapes, etc., is equivalent to that of other supervised learning approaches, which supports their outstanding performance.
Top Generative AI Companies in 2023
With the latest breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence and the increasing amount of data worldwide, generating new and original content like text, music, images, etc., is possible based on a set of input data or parameters. This is accomplished using Generative AI. This artificial intelligence creates new, related content by identifying patterns and relationships within a given data set. Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), Variational Autoencoders (VAEs), and Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) are some of the models utilized in Generative AI. Generative AI can fundamentally transform how we think about creativity and content creation. In this article, let’s look at some of the best Generative AI companies out there.
A New Artificial Intelligence Research Proposes Multimodal Chain-of-Thought Reasoning in Language Models That Outperforms GPT-3.5 by 16% (75.17% → 91.68%) on ScienceQA
Due to recent technological developments, large language models (LLMs) have performed remarkably well on complex and sophisticated reasoning tasks. This is accomplished by generating intermediate reasoning steps for prompting demonstrations, which is also known as chain-of-thought (CoT) prompting. However, most of the current work on CoT focuses solely on language modality, and to extract CoT reasoning in multimodality, researchers frequently employ the Multimodal-CoT paradigm. Multimodal-CoT divides multi-step problems into intermediate reasoning processes, generating the final output even when the inputs are in various modalities like vision and language. One of the most popular ways to carry out Multimodal-CoT is to combine the input from multiple modalities into a single modality before prompting LLMs to perform CoT. However, this method has several drawbacks, one being the significant information loss that occurs while converting data from one modality to another. Another way to accomplish CoT reasoning in multimodality is to fine-tune small language models by combining different features of vision and language.
Get Ready for a Sound Revolution in AI: 2023 is the Year of Generative Sound Waves
The previous year saw a significant increase in the amount of work that concentrated on Computer Vision (CV) and Natural Language Processing (NLP). Because of this, academics worldwide are looking at the potential benefits deep learning and large language models (LLMs) might bring to audio generation. In the last few weeks alone, four new papers have been published, each introducing a potentially useful audio model that can make further research in this area much easier.
Stanford Researchers Developed a Machine Learning Model Called POPDx to Predict Rare Diseases, Including Diseases That Aren’t Present in The Training Data
A rare disease affects a small proportion of the population. Most rare diseases are genetic and thus last throughout a human’s life, even if symptoms do not appear immediately. Many rare disorders manifest themselves early in life; approximately 30% of children with rare diseases die before age five. In...
