What to Stream This Weekend: 1619, BMF, Lost Bullets, Middleditch & Schwartz

Cheddar recommends the docuseries adaptation of The 1619 Project, BMF, Lost Bullet 1 and 2, Middleditch & Schwartz, Grandmas Project, The Three Amigos.
The 1619 Project - Hulu Picked by Digital Editor Mike Nam Nikole Hannah-Jones' consequential series of articles reexamining the role of slavery in U.S. history has now been adapted as a six-part docuseries for Hulu and while the backlash from some corners of the internet has been, um, fierce, a thoughtful critique of what has been, for centuries, a lopsided view of the American past is something I look forward to. BMF: S2 - Starz Picked by Reporter Lawrence Banton The second season of Starz's BMF , which focuses on Detroit's Black Mafia Family, has returned for another season. The first season was a rollercoaster ride and the second season has already kicked off with a bang. Based on a true story, as the law gets closer to blowing up the family of gangsters, they're starting to plot their escape from Detroit to start life anew in Atlanta. New episodes are available every Friday.
Lost Bullet & Lost Bullet 2 Picked by Reporter Alex Vuocolo The French movie industry has been churning out lean, entertaining action-thrillers since the 1990s. But it's been years since there was a crossover hit. Leave it to Netflix — which also helped popularize RRR , the smash-hit out of India, for American viewers — to find a global audience for Lost Bullet (2020) and Lost Bullet 2 (2022). Both run just over 90 minutes and are chock-full of action set pieces, many of them involving high-speed automobiles. If you're looking for an entry point into the French action genre, this one-two punch is a great place to start.
Middleditch & Schwartz - Netflix Picked By Growth Associate Keara O’Driscoll This is one of my favorite comedy specials on Netflix. You probably never expected to see Richard Hendricks and Jean-Ralphio Saperstein do improv together, but trust me, it works. The duo completely improvises storylines based on suggestions taken from audience members. It's definitely a must-watch for comedy lovers. Grandmas Project - YouTube and @grandmasproject on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram Selected by Newsletter Writer Graison Dangor In these polarizing times, one of the few things we can agree on is that grandmas are the best. That's the appeal behind the heartwarming Grandmas Project
, which puts out short user-submitted films "sharing the recipes and stories of grandmas around the world." Their new season was recently featured by the New York Times, and we hope the attention ensures many more submissions from grandchildren and their mamés, nonnas, and donas. Throwback Pick: The Three Amigos - HBO Max Picked by Sr. News Editor Dina Ross Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Chevy Chase bring the laughs in this classic 1986 Western parody. The actors play, well, actors who think they're heading off to get lauded in a Mexican town for their fantastic silent film performances. Instead, they find themselves asked to save the entire town from a cartoonish villain. There is nothing deep about this film, and sometimes that's exactly what you need. If you've never seen it, put it on your list. If it's been a while, it might be time to hit play again.
