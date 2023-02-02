Read full article on original website
Larry Roberts Jr.'s barber instruction program guides young men toward better life
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side barber is paving the way to keep young men out of the system – and into a better life.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray talked with Larry Roberts Jr., owner of Larry's Barber Maximus, for this Black History Month profile. Gray also met one of the barbers Roberts employs – who is grateful for the opportunities Roberts has provided him.Barber Kurtis Brown has been in and out of the system."I survived with my life. I'm thankful. I'm 35 years old. I'm supposed to be dead," Brown said. "My background was pretty much gangs and drugs. So...
Paul Vallas pledges to boost publicly-funded, privately-run charter schools
In recent years, charter schools have fallen out of favor with the mayor and the Board of Education and there’s staunch opposition from the Chicago Teachers Union.
Northwestern educator removed from College Board's AP course in African American studies
The dean of Northwestern’s school of communication is one of the scholars purged from the College Board’s Advanced Placement course in African American Studies.
“Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited” Ribbon Cutting
Dramatic multi-media exhibition showcases the many faces of Black giving. Chicago African Americans in Philanthropy (CAAIP) hosted a ribbon cutting on February 2nd for the outstanding multi-media photographic exhibition Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St. The photos were...
South Side agency expanding to offer more mental health care
CHICAGO — A well-known social service agency on the South Side of Chicago is hiring more employees to meet the growing mental health care need in underserved communities. From youth services to assistance with employment, Ada S. McKinley Community Services helps more than 7,000 people each year. A huge part of the agency’s DNA is […]
Joyce Secures $400,000 for Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in Chicago Heights
Joyce Secures $400,000 for Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in Chicago Heights (Chicago Heights, IL) — Construction and building trades will be expanded in the Chicago Heights area thanks to a $400,000 investment secured by State Senator Patrick Joyce for Bethel Family Resource Center. “By expanding the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship programs, more...
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES CHICAGO RESILIENCY FUND 2.0 IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM DOMESTIC WORKERS AND UNDOCUMENTED RESIDENTS SEEKING FINANCIAL RELIEF
Second round of the $14.68M fund will provide up to 17,000 eligible domestic workers and undocumented Chicago residents with one-time, $500 relief payments. CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that domestic workers and undocumented residents are now eligible to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which will provide one-time, $500 relief payments to populations that had difficulties accessing and qualifying for federal relief payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City plans to award relief payments to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents.
Chicago's rising violence: Can community programs make a difference?
CHICAGO, IL. - Residents and authorities alike are deeply concerned about the increase in violence in Chicago. Despite efforts by the police department and community programs, the city has seen an alarming rise in shootings and homicides over the past few years. Consider whether community programs can slow the rise in violence in Chicago as the problem persists.
Almost 800 migrant kids enrolled in Chicago area schools
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An estimated 4,000 migrants have been sent to Chicago in the last six months, including almost 800 children, most of whom are now enrolled in schools across the city and suburbs. WGN obtained records that showed at least 24 elementary schools added about 20 new students to “English as a Second […]
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrants
The territory of Chicago in the United States is preparing a new monetary support of $500.00 USD for immigrants and domestic employees. The mayor of the so-called Windy City, Lori Lightfoot, informed that the aid constitutes a second part of the Chicago Resiliency Fund plan.
Chicago, ComEd reach energy and equity, franchise agreements in support of local climate action plan
The City of Chicago announces two major agreements with utility ComEd this week, committing them to an energy and equity agreement and a new franchise agreement that supports more equitable clean energy access, workforce development, ... Read More » The post Chicago, ComEd reach energy and equity, franchise agreements in support of local climate action plan appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
$9.8M Upgrade Proposed for Gary/Chicago International Airport
The Gary/Chicago International Airport (GCIA) would receive approximately $9.8 million in infrastructure funding to construct an on-site fuel distribution facility as part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget. This funding proposal was included as part of the Governor’s overall budget proposal that was unveiled by Governor Holcomb. Should this funding be authorized, it will allow a further competitive advantage to GCIA as it continues to mature its cargo services and general aviation offerings.
Lee Bey Shows Off South Side Sites in ‘Building/Blocks’
There’s more to Chicago’s architectural legacy than its gleaming downtown skyline. All throughout the city, there are buildings that inspire — you just have to know where to look. The good news is: Chicago’s got a guy for that. In his special “Building/Blocks: The Architecture of...
Protesters disrupt Chicago mayoral forum as candidates exchange personal attacks
Chicago’s mayoral hopefuls exchanged personal attacks during a contentious candidate forum Tuesday evening that was repeatedly interrupted by loud protesters. A group of demonstrators chanted against Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who joked during the live broadcast that he must be doing something right if he isn’t mayor yet but already drawing protests. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, meanwhile, stood up for Johnson, saying he “has a right to talk without interruption.”
A running club in Chicago mobilized to help tamaleras who had been robbed
CHICAGO - Sundays are special for David Pasqual Ruiz. He honors the memory of his father by inviting others to run through the neighborhood where he once walked holding his dad’s hand as a child. Pilsen for him means family. The murals, the sounds and the tamales all remind him of his community, he said.
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Jury awards $99K to CTA electrician who claimed agency did little to address complaints of racial discrimination, harassment
A federal jury has awarded a Black Chicago Transit Authority electrician $99,000, finding the CTA did too little to respond to the man’s claims that he was being harassed at work for reporting alleged racial discrimination by his foreman. The harassment allegedly included the hanging of an alleged noose...
Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
Chicago Producer Terry Hunter Brings House Music to Global Audience
The 65th annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, and Chicago music producer Terry Hunter is nominated for Best Remixed Recording for his remix of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.”. Hunter spoke with arts correspondent Angel Idowu about house music, the genre he used to remix the song. “How do...
New poll shows 22% of Chicago voters undecided in mayor's race, with 16% Lightfoot, 14% Wilson
CHICAGO - A new group called 1983 Labs says its poll of 554 likely Chicago mayoral voters found Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 16%, Willie Wilson 14% and Paul Vallas 10%. "It is a good poll for Willie and Lori and a couple other candidates," said Benjamin Bobo of 1983 Labs. "But I would be cautious about drawing too much from saying, you know, 'This is saying who's gonna be in the runoff.'"
