Meridian is changing. Can you keep up? Our latest newsletter is here to help

Meridian is on the rise. Its population growth of 56.7% from 2010 to 2020 makes it not only the fastest-growing city in Idaho, but one of the fastest in the nation.

And with rapid growth comes rapid change. Are you able to keep up? We’re here to help. The Idaho Statesman has increased its coverage of the state’s second-biggest city in the past few weeks.

Since the new year, reporter Rachel Spacek has reported on how Meridian — traditionally a commuter town — has grown to include dozens of large employers . Mia Maldonado took a look at residents’ rising traffic concerns . And Michael Deeds revealed which new Meridian restaurants you’ll soon see on the menu .

We’ve also started a new newsletter — Inside Meridian — so you can get all of our latest coverage in one place. Every Tuesday morning, we’ll deliver our top Meridian stories of the week to your inbox. Interested? You can sign up by adding your email address to the form below. If you’re having trouble seeing it in your browser, you can find a direct link here . Thanks for reading!