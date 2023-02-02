ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Crypto Community Erupts After Charlie Munger's Latest Controversial Comments

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbUkD_0kaZLyq700

Ok Twitter, tell us how you really feel about Charlie.

Yes, Charlie Munger has been around for a while.

The nonagenarian turned 99 a few weeks ago.

But that doesn't necessarily mean he doesn't understand what bitcoin is and what it could bring to the table as the bedrock of decentralized finance.

Don't tell that to the people on social media, though, who took umbrage with his latest comments trashing cryptocurrencies and calling on the U.S. to ban them.

Most of the jokes from the bitcoin crowd settled on Munger's age.

The narrative is that his age puts him out of touch with the new generation of investors hoping to become billionaires like him, but with a different kind of investment vehicle.

We here at TheStreet condemn any discriminatory comments based on a person's age. It's not Munger's fault that he was born nearly 100 years before bitcoin, K-pop, and K-pop NFTs.

Regardless of whether you think his age is dictating his stance on cryptocurrencies, his comments at least reveal a clear-eyed view of the situation...whether he is right or wrong.

Munger's Take on Crypto

Munger, the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, asked the U.S. government to follow China's lead and ban cryptocurrencies in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Thursday.

"A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security. Instead, it’s a gambling contract with a nearly 100% edge for the house, entered into in a country where gambling contracts are traditionally regulated only by states that compete in laxity," Munger stated.

"Obviously the U.S. should now enact a new federal law that prevents this from happening."

Munger looks to the China for guidance as he states that the country banned cryptocurrencies because "it wisely concluded that they would provide more harm than benefit."

Some see the praise of China's tight monetary control as a negative though.

Comments / 5

Related
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
92K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy