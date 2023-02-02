Every A113 we could find in 26 Pixar movies

The A113 in "Monsters University." Pixar

Pixar is famous for its Easter eggs and seemingly interconnected universe.

One of the most famous (and recurring) Easter eggs is in the inclusion of "A113."

It's a nod to a classroom at CalArts that many animators studied in.

What is A113?

A113 is a reference to a classroom at the California Institute of the Arts, specifically a classroom used by the graphic design and character animation students. Many alumni of CalArts went on to work at Disney and Pixar, like the now-controversial John Lasseter , Brad Bird, Tim Burton, current Pixar chief Pete Docter, Henry Selick, and more.

As a result, almost every Pixar movie includes "A113" somewhere on screen as a nod to their shared alma mater. Other animated movies and TV shows have also included A113, like "The Brave Little Toaster."

Here are all the A113s we could find.

"Toy Story." Pixar

A113 is the license plate on Andy's mom's minivan in "Toy Story."

As Pixar's first movie, released all the way back in 1995, many of the studio's traditions were established here, like A113, the Luxo ball, and the Pizza Planet delivery truck.

"Toy Story 2." Pixar

It's still the minivan's license plate in "Toy Story 2."

An announcer can also be heard saying "LassetAir flight A113 from Port Richmond now arriving at gate three" during the airport scene, with LassetAir being a reference to director John Lasseter. You can hear it here.

"Toy Story 3." Pixar

In "Toy Story 3," Andy's mom has a new car, but the license plate remains the same.

"Toy Story 3" was released in 2010, 15 years after the original "Toy Story," and 11 years after "Toy Story 2," setting the stage for long-awaited sequels like "Finding Dory," "Monsters University," and "Incredibles 2."

"Toy Story 4." Pixar

Instead of a license plate in "Toy Story 4," a '70s-style print with A113 is seen inside the antique store.

There were plenty more Easter eggs to love in "Toy Story 4," which was released in 2019.

"A Bug's Life." Pixar

In Pixar's second movie, "A Bug's Life," there's a box with the barcode A113 when Flik arrives in the city.

"A Bug's Life" was released in 1998, just three years after "Toy Story."

"Finding Nemo." Pixar

The scuba diver in "Finding Nemo" has an A-113 model camera.

"Finding Nemo" won Pixar's first best animated feature Academy Award. The category was introduced in 2001, and the first two winners, before "Finding Nemo," were DreamWorks' "Shrek" and then the Studio Ghibli film "Spirited Away."

"Finding Dory." Pixar

In "Finding Dory," a truck has the license plate "CAL A113," or California A113.

"Finding Dory" was released in 2016, 13 years after its predecessor.

"The Incredibles." Pixar

We don't see A113 together in "Incredibles," but we do see that Mr. Incredible is being held on level A1 in cell 13.

You can also hear Mirage say "A113" for the first time in any "Pixar" movie when referring to a conference room that Bob (or Mr. Incredible) is supposed to have a meeting in.

"Incredibles 2." Pixar

There are multiple instances of A113 in "Incredibles 2."

The three we could clearly spot were on the front of the runaway train that Helen/Elastigirl has to stop, as a document code on the top-right corner of the International Superhero Accords, and on the marquee at the movie theater Tony and Violet go to on their date. A movie called "Dementia A113" is playing.

Other fans have said they found an A113 spray-painted on a dumpster during the Underminer attack and on a door in the room where Helen watches the Screenslaver footage, but we couldn't spot either.

"Cars." Pixar

The freight train that almost flattens Lightning McQueen has A113 on the front in "Cars." It's also Mater's license plate.

It might be blurry on Mater's bumper, but trust us: It's A113.

"Cars 2." Pixar

A113 remains Mater's license plate in "Cars 2." Siddeley's tail number is also A113.

Some eagle-eyed fans also noted they could see it in a photo of the British car Miles Axlerod's engine, but we didn't see it.

"Cars 3." Pixar

In "Cars 3," the office number for Sterling is A113. It's also still Mater's license plate.

"Cars 3" has a few hidden details worth pointing out.

"Ratatouille." Pixar

It's seen twice in "Ratatouille." Git, a lab rat, is tagged with A113. We see it again on TV when Linguini falls asleep with an old movie playing.

In the old movie Linguini watches, a train has the number A113 on its side.

"Wall-E." Pixar

A113 isn't a visual Easter egg in "WALL-E." In fact, it plays a big part in the plot: A113 is the directive given to the Axiom, a ship, to never return to Earth.

"Wall-E" takes place in a universe where humans have been living stationary lives in a space station for 700 years after a president from long ago ordered directive A113, which means humans are never to return to their home planet.

"Up." Pixar

In "Up," A113 is the number of the courtroom Carl is summoned to.

Carl is sent there after he attacks a construction worker who mistakenly knocks over his mailbox.

"Brave." Pixar

A113 appears in Roman numerals, ACXIII, above a doorway in "Brave."

This one might require breaking out the magnifying glass, but it's there! The Roman numerals fit in with "Brave's" medieval time period.

"Monsters University." Pixar

A113 didn't appear in "Monsters, Inc.," but it is the number of the lecture hall where Mike and Sully have their first class in "Monsters University."

Sully barges in late, letting viewers get a good look at the classroom.

"Monsters University" is another example of a long-awaited Pixar sequel (though technically, it's a prequel), coming out 12 years after "Monsters, Inc.'s" release in 2001.

"Inside Out." Pixar

A113 is graffitied on a wall behind Riley in "Inside Out."

"Inside Out 2" is set for release in 2024, nine years after "Inside Out" changed the game for animated movies forever.

"The Good Dinosaur." Pixar

Some fans think they found it hiding in a fence in "The Good Dinosaur."

This might be a stretch, but the poles do suspiciously look like A113.

"Coco." Pixar

The office Miguel's family visits in the Bureau of Family Grievances is marked A113 in "Coco." One of Ernesto De La Cruz's albums also has the code A113.

This is the first official confirmation that A113 exists in the afterlife, too.

"Onward" Pixar

A police officer can be heard saying they have "a 113 in progress" in "Onward."

It's the first solely audio A113 in Pixar's history.

"Soul." Pixar

A113 can be seen on a street sign in the Great Before in "Soul."

This also requires turning the sharpness up all the way and breaking out a magnifying glass, but the good people of Reddit confirmed our suspicions, so we're including it.

"Luca." Pixar

Luca's ticket number for Genova is A113 in "Luca."

"Luca" was released in 2021.

"Turning Red." Pixar

In "Turning Red," Mei's dad uses a model A113 chalk machine.

"Turning Red" was one of two Pixar movies released in 2022 . Undoubtedly, it was better received than the other one, "Lightyear."

"Lightyear." Pixar

Some fans said they spotted A113 through the window of Alisha's office in "Lightyear." We only saw 114 and 115, which still feels intentional.

Many of the classic Easter egg spotters said that A113 was visible through Alisha's window, but we studied and studied, and we could only see the clearly marked 114 and 115, so maybe the 113 is implied, just outside of the window's view?

