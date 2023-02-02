Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Indicted on Second-degree Murder of His 5-year-old Daughter, Harmony MontgomeryWilliamManchester, NH
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
whdh.com
Bundle Up!: Low temperatures to drop even further as bitter blast of arctic wind arrives
Dangerously cold temperatures are set to worsen overnight as a bitter blast of arctic air makes the rounds in New England. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect from Northern Maine to central Connecticut through Saturday morning, with wind chills potentially reaching -25 to -40 degrees. As of 4 p.m. on...
Boston Medical Center Emergency Department closed until Tuesday due to flooding from burst pipe
The Boston Medical Center Emergency Department will be closed until Tuesday as crews work to repair damage after a pipe froze and burst, flooding the area.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures to Nosedive as Arctic Air Sweeps Into New England
The bitter air is pouring in, the temperature records are teed up, the winds are increasing, and the upper atmosphere…is ready to collapse. This ISN’T akin to, “The sky is falling!”, but with such intense cold at ALL levels of the atmosphere, the top of the atmosphere, what we know as the tropopause, drops due to the fact that the air molecules in this arctic air are compact and dense.
WMUR.com
Frozen pipe causes flooding in ICU, emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frozen pipe caused flooding in the ICU and emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester Saturday. An Elliot Hospital spokesperson told News 9 that due to the weather, a frozen pipe caused the flooding, which was contained to the areas just before 12 p.m.
WCVB
Winds pull vinyl off billboard, causing lane restrictions on ramps around I-93, Leverett Circle
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The strong winds that are making Massachusettsdangerously cold also tore the vinyl from a billboard on Friday evening, forcing authorities to restrict traffic on part of Interstate 93 as a precaution. A photo of the billboard, which is located in Somerville, shows the fabric flapping in...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Quality of Life Task Force alerting people of extreme cold
WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester braces for an extremely cold weekend, the city's Quality of Life Task Force said their mission is to spread the message of taking shelter to the city’s homeless community. The Worcester Senior Center will be open as an emergency overnight warming center open to...
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
NECN
Cold Emergency in Boston as Frigid Air Lays a Freeze Across New England
Boston is bracing through the start of a brutally cold snap of weather, as arctic air sweeps into New England — sending temperatures into potentially hazardous territory. Doctors say people should not underestimate how dangerous this cold snap will be. The good news is it’s not a long duration...
manchesterinklink.com
Fire department responds to 170 calls for service over 24-hour period
MANCHESTER, NH – As temperatures hovered in the single digits Saturday morning, the persistent cold proved too much for pipes and, within 24 hours, fire crews would respond to more than 170 emergency calls. Of these, 56 were related to broken water pipes and fire sprinkler systems due to the extremely cold weather.
manchesterinklink.com
City’s Beech Street shelter – and new shelter manager – ready just in time for deep freeze
MANCHESTER, NH — As the city was evacuating the downtown homeless encampment on Jan. 18, Jake King was taking it all in from the sidewalk across the street. He had just returned to Central Station after going on a tour of the vacant factory on Beech Street that the city was standing up as an emergency shelter.
What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Car crashes through parking garage barrier, sending debris into train station below
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ) - It was a dramatic scene at a train station in Massachusetts after a car crashed into a parking garage barrier and sent concrete debris falling into the station below. “It seemed like a scene out of a movie or something. I don’t know what to make...
thelocalne.ws
Devastating house fire in Essex
ESSEX — Firefighters from numerous communities were called out on the coldest night of the year to handle a house fire Friday. No one was injured but a family was left homeless after the blaze at 75R Wood Drive, which is on the banks of Lake Chebacco. Rehab Five...
Boston Public Schools closed Friday due to extreme cold weather
Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday as the city braces for a dangerously cold air mass that is expected to blast the region with brutal wind chills.
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
Driver suffers serious injures after large tree falls onto car in Salem, NH
A driver in Salem, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle Friday morning.
Man dies in fire in commercial building early Sunday morning
A man has died after a fire broke out in a commercial building early Sunday morning.
NHPR
With housing in short supply, NH is rethinking how it helps unhoused people find a home
Ryan has been unhoused for four years now. He’s living in an encampment in Concord, but the winter elements are wearing him out. He says what’s helping him hold out is hope is that one day, he’ll have a roof over his head. “So I can have...
Comments / 0