Big splash: Man, 91, mistakes Alabama pond for parking lot, police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Comments / 0