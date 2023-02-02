ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Francisco Amilcar Leica Domingo was last seen at around 7:08 p.m. in Berea. Domingo is four-feet-four inches tall, weighs...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Deadly crash claims life of Westminster man, coroner says

WESTMINSTER, S.C. — A deadly crash has claimed the life of a man from Westminster, according to Oconee County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the crash happened Friday night a little after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road in Westminster. The...
WESTMINSTER, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man dies after being shot by Spartanburg County deputy, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man in South Carolina died when he was shot by a deputy after he stabbed a K9 while barricaded in a Spartanburg home, according to officials. Deputies were serving an outstanding warrant at a home Thursday night on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man fatally shot after stabbing K9, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to a police shooting in Spartanburg Thursday night. It happened at a home on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. According to Burgess, when deputies arrived to the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLOS.com

Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

20-year-old dies after Friday night crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

11 year old boy charged with assault

An 11 year old boy has been criminally charged after an assault last month near an Upstate school. Police say, the incident happened January 20th on Summit Drive right across from Summit Drive in elementary school in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC

