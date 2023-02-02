Read full article on original website
Related
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.
One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash early Monday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Francisco Amilcar Leica Domingo was last seen at around 7:08 p.m. in Berea. Domingo is four-feet-four inches tall, weighs...
WYFF4.com
Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are...
WYFF4.com
Death of North Carolina man who died in police custody ruled homicide, autopsy report shows
FLETCHER, N.C. — The autopsy report for a North Carolina man who died in police custody rules the death a homicide. According to the Fletcher Police Department, officers were called to an apartment at around 8:30 p.m. June 15, 2022, on Seasons Circle. Officers said a woman called 911...
WYFF4.com
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Greenwood County, troopers say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Greenwood County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to the Greenwood County Coroners Office, Rufus Lee Logan Jr. died. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on SC-10 near Greenwood...
WYFF4.com
One person dead after head-on collision in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person was killed following a head-on collision in Greenville County early Monday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the crash happened just after midnight on Hudson Road near Steadman Way. Miller said the driver of a Kia was...
WYFF4.com
Seneca man arrested for pointing pistol and kidnapping two teenagers, deputies say
MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. — A man from Seneca was arrested for kidnapping two teenagers and weapon charges, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Martin Pena Altamirano, 50, of Seneca, was booked into Oconee County Detention Center a little after 2:50 p.m. on Friday. The investigation...
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash claims life of Westminster man, coroner says
WESTMINSTER, S.C. — A deadly crash has claimed the life of a man from Westminster, according to Oconee County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the crash happened Friday night a little after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road in Westminster. The...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man dies after being shot by Spartanburg County deputy, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man in South Carolina died when he was shot by a deputy after he stabbed a K9 while barricaded in a Spartanburg home, according to officials. Deputies were serving an outstanding warrant at a home Thursday night on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
One dead after weekend crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Upstate over the weekend. The fatal wreck happened around 2:45 Sunday morning on Highway 10 in Greenwood County, near Greenwood Mills Farm Road.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. officials mark four years since the disappearance of Faith Roach
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Saturday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of an Upstate woman. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith Roach was last seen in the area of Corey Road and Coffee Road in Walhalla. Though many tips, suspects, and arrest have come across...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney, troopers say
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Troopers said three people were hurt and one was killed following a head-on crash along Hudson Road.
WYFF4.com
Man fatally shot after stabbing K9, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to a police shooting in Spartanburg Thursday night. It happened at a home on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. According to Burgess, when deputies arrived to the...
WLOS.com
Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
FOX Carolina
20-year-old dies after Friday night crash
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Testimony links shell casings found near Maggie Murdaugh to others found on family property
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The first part of day 10 in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began without the jury as Judge Clifton Newman considered financial testimony in the double murder trial of Murdaugh. The former South Carolina lawyer is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
Suspect wanted for murder in Florida apprehended in WNC
A suspect wanted on murder charges in Florida is in custody following a police chase in Western North Carolina. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in a chase to apprehend Matthew Scott Flores, Thursday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Two teen girls reported missing by family in Oconee County found safe, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE Friday, 12 p.m.: Both girls have been found safe, deputies said. Upstate deputies are looking for two teenage girls reported missing early Thursday morning. Oconee County deputies said Jaley Kimbrell, 15, and Alyssa Nicole Wheeler, 13, were reported missing just after at 7:15 a.m....
WYFF4.com
Complaints about heavy traffic at North Carolina home leads to drug charges, deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A complaint about heavy traffic at a North Carolina home has led to a drug house being closed and a man behind bars, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Harris Street after...
11 year old boy charged with assault
An 11 year old boy has been criminally charged after an assault last month near an Upstate school. Police say, the incident happened January 20th on Summit Drive right across from Summit Drive in elementary school in Greenville.
Comments / 0