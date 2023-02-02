SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man in South Carolina died when he was shot by a deputy after he stabbed a K9 while barricaded in a Spartanburg home, according to officials. Deputies were serving an outstanding warrant at a home Thursday night on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

