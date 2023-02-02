Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Make a Bold Move, Acquiring Controversial Star Kyrie IrvingAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kyrie Irving's Trade Request GrantedLarry E LambertDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
dmagazine.com
Can Conscious Capitalism Work for DFW Healthcare?
Like many other industries, the healthcare business in North Texas has been robust over the years, with unprecedented growth and a diversified economy helping to lift all boats in the region. Corporate relocations, relatively inexpensive housing, and a business-friendly climate have led to a booming economy that has weathered recent storms better than most regions.
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Continues to Expand Across DFW
Portillo’s is making its way across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex expanding to Denton, Arlington, and Allen. The Denton planning committee approved a new Portillo’s in Rayzor Ranch. The drive-through location is planned to sit on a 2.2 acre, 7,700-square-foot building on Block A of Rayzor Ranch Town Center. It will include an outdoor patio area.
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
CandysDirt.com
This Architecturally Significant Oglesby Modernist Has Undergone a Stunning Renovation
Don’t let this gorgeous home’s build date fool you. While it was smartly and dramatically renovated in 2022, this magnificent Inwood Road estate is an iconic architecturally significant home from 1985, a modernist masterpiece designed by one of Dallas’s most prolific and award-winning architects. The late Bud...
Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s top buyer’s market for homes this year, forecast says
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth will be the top buyer’s market in the nation by year-end 2023 due primarily to a surge of homes for sale, according to a new forecast.
New Market Concept Opening in Dallas’ Harwood District
Meals on the go, wine, gelato, and more will be available at Fig and Favor.
CandysDirt.com
Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal
Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
Swanky suburban lagoons are coming North Texas
Who needs Hurricane Harbor or Schlitterbahn when you have … the suburbs.North Texas is on the precipice of a lagoon bonanza.Driving the news: Dallas-based Megatel Homes will break ground on the AnaCapri community — a subdivision built around an ersatz lagoon — within weeks, a Megatel representative told Anna City Council last week.The big picture: In an effort to attract more residents to the already booming suburbs, Megatel is also building — or planning to build — lagoon-centered communities in Forney, Prosper and Weston.There's also a lagoon community in the works in West Dallas. Let's go surfin' now ... in...
dallasexpress.com
Three DFW Restaurants Make Yelp’s Top 100
Three Dallas-Fort Worth area restaurants landed on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2023. With over 6,000 restaurants in Dallas alone, running out of dining options is not a problem. Sunny Thai landed on the Yelp list at 58. The restaurant is located in Arlington at...
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
A peek inside the $20 million Southlake mansion going wild on social media
One of the most expensive homes in Texas is on the market for $20 million in Southlake - and it's drawing more than a little attention on social media. And, no wonder: The opulent 31,000-square-foot mansion, at 1469 Sunshine Ln., features such over-the-top amenities as a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater, and "indoor glass-enclosed" trampoline.The transitional Mediterranean estate hit the market in December for a whopping $19.99 million. A January 30 post on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page called it "the most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen," and made it instantly social media-famous. Thousands...
dmagazine.com
This Month Only: Greenville Avenue Pizza Company Unveils a D Magazine Pizza
What toppings would you put on a pizza to represent Dallas?. Greenville Avenue Pizza Company has created a specialty pizza this month in honor of our pizza issue that seeks to answer exactly that question. On a recent Thursday afternoon, our team was tasked with brainstorming what should go on this pie. We all agreed that it should be sophisticated and straight-talking, with Texas roots and a bit of a kick. It took about 30 minutes for us to come up with what we think is a delicious representation of Dallas.
fox4news.com
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
Airline Expands In Texas, Opening Access To Over 125 Destinations
Delta Airlines is amping up its presence in the Lone Star State!
These Texas cities among best in US economically for Black Americans: Study
New year comes with new financial goals and no matter who you are, it's important to strive for financial stability.
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023
We have compiled some of our favorite burgers in Dallas but left off the cheffy burgers, those made by some of our top chefs in top Dallas restaurants. We will come out with that delicious list soon.
tourcounsel.com
Irving Mall | Shopping mall in Texas
Irving Mall is an enclosed American shopping mall located in Irving, Texas, at the intersection of Texas State Highway 183 (Airport Freeway) and Belt Line Road. It has over 80 stores, including four anchor tenants as of November 29, 2020, plus a food court with the only international restaurant being Subway.
homesenator.com
5 Best Places To Live in Dallas, Texas
Whether you’re a single person looking for a neighborhood to call home or a family of four, life can be costly if you don’t pick the right place. To guide you in finding the perfect neighborhood for your lifestyle, we’ve compiled this list of 5 Dallas neighborhoods that we think are the best.
tourcounsel.com
Town East Mall | Shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas
Town East Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, United States of America. Its anchor stores are Macy's (Opened as Sanger-Harris in 1971, became Foley's in 1987, became Macy's in 2006), Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 1978, the mall was used...
Comments / 0