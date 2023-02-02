ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Is your startup heading to MWC? TechCrunch wants to hear from you

We’ll be sending an extremely scaled-down team to this year’s event, but while we’re in Catalonia, we’d like to meet with a few interesting startups. If you’ll be in town and think you’ve got a compelling enough product to land on the pages of TC, fill out the form below.
TechCrunch

Dear founders, returning to the office is a numbers game

Toward the end of 2022, a number of entrepreneurs, some citing Elon Musk, told me that they’re bringing back an in-person work culture in the following year to help promote productivity and, in some cases, loyalty. One founder even told me over drinks and fancy snacks that they weren’t worried about losing talent — because those who leave just because there’s an in-person mandate weren’t truly mission-driven to begin with.
The Guardian

‘I’ve given up getting paid’: global tech platform accused of exploiting artists

It is a global technology platform that claims to “democratise creativity” by allowing up-and-coming artists to submit work to the world’s biggest brands. But Talenthouse, which boasts clients including Netflix, Sony, Coca-Cola and the United Nations, has been accused of exploiting artists and failing to pay them, in some cases leaving them thousands of pounds out of pocket.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Smear campaign targets nominee who would be FCC’s first openly gay commissioner

A campaign to block the appointment of a commissioner to the Federal Communications Commission has turned ugly. Gigi Sohn, who was first nominated in October 2021 to complete the FCC’s lineup of five commissioners, was recently the target of articles by DailyMail.com and FoxNews.com that sought to connect her work with a leading digital rights group to sex trafficking and a dominatrix. Sohn is on the board of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, or EFF, a widely respected nonprofit that advocates for privacy and free expression online.
NBC News

NBC News

580K+
Followers
67K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy