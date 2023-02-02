ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

The Fledge starts 24-hour warming center ahead of extreme cold weather

By Larry Wallace
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
It is becoming bitterly cold here in Lansing over the next couple of days , and while the city is taking action to help people find warming shelters, one local organization is also stepping up to help keep people warm, fed and safe.

“It’s very inclusive, it’s very welcoming,” said The Fledge Foundation founder Jerry Norris.

At his organization's new 24-hour warming center, Norris is hoping to create an environment that's warm, safe and accepting.

“There is no barrier,” he said. “You do not have to show ID, you do not have to have a cause, you do not even have to be homeless. Your heat could be out, and you just want a warmer place to stay tonight.”

Norris said he knew The Fledge had to do something to help keep people warm, because there are no warming centers in Lansing that aren’t faith-based.

RELATED | Lansing activates 'Code Blue' policy due to extreme cold weather

The city's partnerships with three faith-based warming centers has stirred up controversy in the past .

“There are many people who have been traumatized by religion for most of their life,” Norris said. “For example, if they’re trans or had a bad experience with someone employed by the church. A lot of people don’t want to be forced into a sermon.”

Lansing officials said they’re open to the possibility of getting a city-run warming center, but as of right now, the cost to create one is still being evaluated. In the meantime, Norris said he wants everyone to know they’re welcomed at The Fledge .

“You can come when you want, leave when you want and do all the things that The Fledge has to offer,” Norris said.

