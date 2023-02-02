ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxbury Township, NJ

Roxbury High School Aviation Student Earns Pilot's License

By Fred J. Aun
 3 days ago

ROXBURY, NJ – Roxbury High School junior Tyler Benedetto on Wednesday became the first student of the school’s new aviation program to earn a private pilot’s license.

Benedetto completed his “check ride” to earn the license, according to Roxbury High School Aviation Instructor Michael Gottfried. Benedetto first flew solo on Sept. 2, 2022.

“This is certainly a big deal, as it’s a rigorous process to become a pilot,” Gottfried commented. “Tyler logged over 60 hours of flight training, starting at the end of May.”

Roxbury began a 4-year aviation program in the 2020/2021 school year. The program prepares students to take their drone pilot or private pilot’s license by the end of their third year. Students learn about aircraft and aircraft systems, policies and procedures of flight and, with several flight simulators, how to fly both planes and drones.

Benedetto also serves as vice-president of Rox-THON, a yearly dance marathon that raises money to fight pediatric cancer. He is an Eagle Scout with Roxbury Boy Scout Troop 159.

