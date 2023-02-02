Roxbury High School Aviation Student Earns Pilot's License

ROXBURY, NJ – Roxbury High School junior Tyler Benedetto on Wednesday became the first student of the school’s new aviation program to earn a private pilot’s license.

Benedetto completed his “check ride” to earn the license, according to Roxbury High School Aviation Instructor Michael Gottfried. Benedetto first flew solo on Sept. 2, 2022.

“This is certainly a big deal, as it’s a rigorous process to become a pilot,” Gottfried commented. “Tyler logged over 60 hours of flight training, starting at the end of May.”

Roxbury began a 4-year aviation program in the 2020/2021 school year. The program prepares students to take their drone pilot or private pilot’s license by the end of their third year. Students learn about aircraft and aircraft systems, policies and procedures of flight and, with several flight simulators, how to fly both planes and drones.

Benedetto also serves as vice-president of Rox-THON, a yearly dance marathon that raises money to fight pediatric cancer. He is an Eagle Scout with Roxbury Boy Scout Troop 159.

Related TAPinto Roxbury coverage:

Students Get Wings with Roxbury Aviation Program

Roxbury Aviation Student and Teacher Receive Scholarships

Don’t miss any Roxbury news! Click here to sign-up for our free daily e-newsletter.

Please “like” and “follow” us on Facebook and check out our Twitter feed.

TAPinto Roxbury is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.

To get your business in front of thousands of readers in Roxbury and beyond, become a TAPinto sponsor! Call 862-259-2448 or click here.

To send press releases, classified ads, items for the event calendar, “Milestones” announcements, etc., look for the “Submit Content” link on the homepage.

Thank you for reading TAPinto Roxbury!



