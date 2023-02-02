ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Myhighplains.com

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Myhighplains.com

Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials

Balloons similar to the one that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina this weekend flew over the U.S. at least three times during the Trump administration, according to a senior U.S. defense official. As Republicans spent the past few days criticizing the Biden administration over its response...

Comments / 0

Community Policy