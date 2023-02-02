The Kansas Highway Patrol said a young boy was killed and a teenager was seriously injured Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Mankato, in northern Kansas. Troopers said an SUV was traveling south on North McRoberts Street in the City Park in Mankato when it went off a roadway and into a ditch. The SUV went airborne for about 20 feet and then hit a tree.

