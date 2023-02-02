ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens, SC

FOX Carolina

SCHP: 19-year-old killed, 3 hurt in head-on crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said three people were hurt and one was killed following a head-on crash in Greenville overnight. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Monday near Hudson Road. One car was heading south while the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Francisco Amilcar Leica Domingo was last seen at around 7:08 p.m. in Berea. Domingo is four-feet-four inches tall, weighs...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Pickens County man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed woman, great-grandson, officials say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in a DUI crash that killed a woman and her 6-year-old great-grandson. Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a release that Jose Martin Guzman Pliego, 31, of Pickens, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with death and two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2. Deputies...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man accused of kidnapping two teenagers in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping two teenagers and pointing a gun at them. Deputies said 50-year-old Martin Altamirano Pena Altamirano was taken into custody today and charged with kidnapping, two counts of...
SENECA, SC
106.3 WORD

11 year old boy charged with assault

An 11 year old boy has been criminally charged after an assault last month near an Upstate school. Police say, the incident happened January 20th on Summit Drive right across from Summit Drive in elementary school in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Deadly crash claims life of Westminster man, coroner says

WESTMINSTER, S.C. — A deadly crash has claimed the life of a man from Westminster, according to Oconee County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the crash happened Friday night a little after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road in Westminster. The...
WESTMINSTER, SC
WLOS.com

Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
kfdi.com

Young boy dies in crash in northern Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a young boy was killed and a teenager was seriously injured Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Mankato, in northern Kansas. Troopers said an SUV was traveling south on North McRoberts Street in the City Park in Mankato when it went off a roadway and into a ditch. The SUV went airborne for about 20 feet and then hit a tree.
MANKATO, KS
FOX Carolina

Henderson Co. man charged after fentanyl, other drugs found in house

SPARTANBURG, SC

