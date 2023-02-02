Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
SCHP: 19-year-old killed, 3 hurt in head-on crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said three people were hurt and one was killed following a head-on crash in Greenville overnight. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Monday near Hudson Road. One car was heading south while the...
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Greenville Co.
One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash early Monday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Francisco Amilcar Leica Domingo was last seen at around 7:08 p.m. in Berea. Domingo is four-feet-four inches tall, weighs...
FOX Carolina
GA man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in NC, district attorney says
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Georgia was sentenced to prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking meth in Western North Carolina, according to district attorney Dena J. King. Documents filed with court said 34-year-old Brandon Todd O’Dell of Hiawassee, Ga conspired with other...
WYFF4.com
Pickens County man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed woman, great-grandson, officials say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in a DUI crash that killed a woman and her 6-year-old great-grandson. Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a release that Jose Martin Guzman Pliego, 31, of Pickens, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with death and two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2. Deputies...
WYFF4.com
Death of North Carolina man who died in police custody ruled homicide, autopsy report shows
FLETCHER, N.C. — The autopsy report for a North Carolina man who died in police custody rules the death a homicide. According to the Fletcher Police Department, officers were called to an apartment at around 8:30 p.m. June 15, 2022, on Seasons Circle. Officers said a woman called 911...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man accused of kidnapping two teenagers in Seneca
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping two teenagers and pointing a gun at them. Deputies said 50-year-old Martin Altamirano Pena Altamirano was taken into custody today and charged with kidnapping, two counts of...
11-year-old boy charged with assaulting 11-year-old girl in South Carolina
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
11 year old boy charged with assault
An 11 year old boy has been criminally charged after an assault last month near an Upstate school. Police say, the incident happened January 20th on Summit Drive right across from Summit Drive in elementary school in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash claims life of Westminster man, coroner says
WESTMINSTER, S.C. — A deadly crash has claimed the life of a man from Westminster, according to Oconee County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the crash happened Friday night a little after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road in Westminster. The...
WYFF4.com
One person dead after head-on collision in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person was killed following a head-on collision in Greenville County early Monday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the crash happened just after midnight on Hudson Road near Steadman Way. Miller said the driver of a Kia was...
WLOS.com
Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
kfdi.com
Young boy dies in crash in northern Kansas
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a young boy was killed and a teenager was seriously injured Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Mankato, in northern Kansas. Troopers said an SUV was traveling south on North McRoberts Street in the City Park in Mankato when it went off a roadway and into a ditch. The SUV went airborne for about 20 feet and then hit a tree.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. officials mark four years since the disappearance of Faith Roach
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Saturday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of an Upstate woman. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith Roach was last seen in the area of Corey Road and Coffee Road in Walhalla. Though many tips, suspects, and arrest have come across...
FOX Carolina
'Screw bottle bandit’ accused of damaging cars charged in Greenwood, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said charges have filed for the “screw bottle bandit”, a man believed to be responsible for leaving nails and screws in roadway debris and damaging tires on numerous vehicles. Police said they have been aware of these incidents since...
FOX Carolina
Lawyer Lori recaps Murdaugh trial as we head into week 3
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Troopers said three people were hurt and one was killed following a head-on crash along Hudson Road.
Suspect who died in officer involved shooting identified
A suspect has been shot and killed after a standoff ended with an officer involved shooting. Spartanburg County Warrant Officers responded just after 3 PM Thursday to a home on South Carolina Avenue to apprehend a wanted suspect.
FOX Carolina
Henderson Co. man charged after fentanyl, other drugs found in house
Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart. National Storytelling Week runs through Feb. 6 and we're walking you through ha few books you should add to your reading list. Goats delivering Valentine's...
Man accused of leaving nails, screws in roadway debris in Greenwood
A man is accused of leaving nails and screws in roadway debris in Greenwood.
Comments / 0