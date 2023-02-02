Read full article on original website
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
cambridgeday.com
Alewife T station to be closed for at least a week after a garage car crash considered intentional (updated)
Alewife T station to be closed for at least a week after a garage car crash considered intentional (updated) A driver at the top of Cambridge’s Alewife parking garage crashed intentionally this weekend, injuring himself and one person far below in the T station lobby, officials said. MBTA spokesperson...
cambridgeday.com
Attend meetings in Somerville from Feb. 6-12: Route 16 traffic study, superintendent finalists
Attend meetings in Somerville from Feb. 6-12: Route 16 traffic study, superintendent finalists. City Council Traffic and Parking Committee, 6 p.m. Monday. Councilors discuss a planned traffic study of the intersection of Route 16 and Broadway in West Somerville, a request from Green Cab to increase its rates and various neighborhood traffic-calming and curb-use proposals. Watchable by videoconferencing.
Car teeters over edge of Alewife parking garage; MBTA station closed
CAMBRIDGE -- The Alewife MBTA station was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into a barrier on the top floor of the parking garage, sending concrete debris crashing through a glass ceiling. The car could be seen hanging over the edge of the building. According to Transit Police, a man intentionally slammed his car into the barrier on the top deck around 1:30 p.m. The Cambridge Fire Chief says that steel beams above the station were able to hold the nearly 10,000-pound concrete slab."Somehow the atrium was able to support the 10,000 pounds and that piece of concrete barrier is...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Malden, MA
Malden is an accessible city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, via private and public transport. The reward in getting here is a modern-looking downtown complemented by historic places and nature parks that offer a perfect balance between living the city life and staying close to the woodlands and lakes. There’s Waitt’s...
Local nonprofit helps homeless at South Station during Boston’s cold emergency
O’Grady said she sold some of her clothing and collected donations to raise money for the supplies. In total, she was able to purchase close to $800 worth of items to give out.
No joke: Broken sprinkler pipe delays Boston comedy show, forces crowd onto frigid streets
A packed crowd prepared to share some laughs with the cast of “Impractical Jokers” quickly realized Saturday night’s historically cold weather was no joke when a burst water pipe forced them onto Boston’s frigid streets.
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed
(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
Newton Jewish center severely damaged amid subzero temperatures
"We are shattered by this." A well-known Jewish learning and spirituality center in Newton suffered severe weather-related damage this weekend, as temperatures plummeted to dangerously low levels before warming back up Sunday. The damage occurred to Mayyim Hayyim, a mikveh, or Jewish ritual bath. Mayyim Hayyim also serves as a...
universalhub.com
Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit
So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
caughtindot.com
Old School Dorchester: Blizzard ’78
45 years ago on February 6th, the Blizzard of 1978 dropped 27.1 inches of snow on Boston. In addition to the snow, there was a wild wind of 86 mph. It was a doozy. Here’s an old-school photo at the corner of Gallivan Blvd. and Belton Street. Not to...
cambridgeday.com
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, Beethoven to ‘Bittersweet’ art and Bitchcraft
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, Beethoven to ‘Bittersweet’ art and Bitchcraft. Friends of the Somerville Public Library winter book sale from 1 to 4 p.m. at Somerville Public Library, 79 Highland Ave., on Central Hill. Free. Everything is $1. Information is here. The Hasty Pudding...
Boston Medical Center Emergency Department closed until Tuesday due to flooding from burst pipe
The Boston Medical Center Emergency Department will be closed until Tuesday as crews work to repair damage after a pipe froze and burst, flooding the area.
NECN
Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston
Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
‘Beautiful thing’: Chelsea family displaced by fire taken in, housed with help of police
As smoke erupted from the furnace of their home, a Chelsea family of 17 was wrapped in coats and blankets Saturday morning, trying to shield themselves from the bone-chilling -4 degrees air.
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Tries to Cash Big, Fake Check; Possible Home Break-in
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 23, 11:21 a.m.: A Santander Bank rep called police after a man tried to cash a suspicious check. The man came into the branch in Arsenal Yards and tried to cash a $12,500 check. The manager told the man he had to verify the check because it was so large. When the manager went into another area of the bank to do so, the customer left the bank. He did not receive any cash. The manager then contacted the holder of the account from where the check came. The person said that he had not written the check, and the number was out of sequence with other checks. Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as a Black male, 6-feet-tall, who was wearing a red hoody.
29 years later, Boston Police remember officer slain in Dorchester after stopping wrong-way driver
Boston Police are remembering Boston Police Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson on Sunday, 29 years after he was shot and killed in Dorchester.
Driver suffers serious injures after large tree falls onto car in Salem, NH
A driver in Salem, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle Friday morning.
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
Man dies in fire in commercial building early Sunday morning
A man has died after a fire broke out in a commercial building early Sunday morning.
thelocalne.ws
Devastating house fire in Essex
ESSEX — Firefighters from numerous communities were called out on the coldest night of the year to handle a house fire Friday. No one was injured but a family was left homeless after the blaze at 75R Wood Drive, which is on the banks of Lake Chebacco. Rehab Five...
